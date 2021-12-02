From left, attorney Ben Crump, the Rev. Al Sharpton and Brandon Williams, nephew of George Floyd, take a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in Minneapolis, Minn., in this March 29 file photo. The Benjamin L. Crump Center for Social Justice, housed at the St. Thomas University College of Law in Miami Gardens, Fla., Thursday announced the creation of a social justice center named after Ben Crump, the Black civil rights attorney who has gained national notoriety representing victims of police brutality and vigilante violence. — Star Tribune Photo/Jerry Holt