FLORIDA — In its second reversal of a major criminal-justice decision, the Florida Supreme Court ruled last month that juveniles can be sentenced to terms longer than 20 years in prison without the opportunity for early release.
The 4-1 decision stunned public defenders, who expressed concern not only about its implications for juvenile sentencing but also about a reshaped court emboldened to revisit issues the legal community had considered settled, reported Dara Kam for the News Service of Florida.
The ruling in the case of Linda Pedroza is rooted in two seminal U.S. Supreme Court decisions that found life sentences for juveniles violate Eighth Amendment protections against cruel and unusual punishment.
In a 2010 case, known as Graham v. Florida, the U.S. Supreme Court banned life sentences without a “meaningful opportunity” for release for juveniles convicted of non-homicide crimes. Two year later in its Miller v. Alabama ruling, the high court barred mandatory life sentences for juveniles convicted of murder. Juveniles can still face life sentences in such cases, but judges must weigh criteria such as the offenders’ maturity and the nature of the crimes before imposing that sentences.
The Florida Legislature revamped sentencing laws for juveniles in 2014. In a series of rulings the following year, the state’s Supreme Court ordered judges to apply the laws retroactively to inmates who, as juveniles, had been sentenced to life in prison or to terms that would have effectively kept them behind bars until they die.
Pedroza was 17 when she and her boyfriend, Antoine Wright, killed Pedroza’s mother in Palm Beach County. In 2003, Pedroza accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder.
Lawyers for Pedroza, now 37, asked the court to revisit her sentence, arguing that the 40-year term was unconstitutional because the lengthy term was imposed without individualized consideration of her youth.
The state maintained that the sentence was not problematic because Pedroza would be 55 when she is scheduled to be released from prison. The 4th District Court of Appeals upheld the sentence, finding there was no “clear, binding Florida Supreme Court decision that requires resentencing.”
The appeals court also asked the Supreme Court to weigh in on the issue to settle conflicts with other district courts, which mostly required resentencing in cases in which sentences were equal to or less than Pedroza’s.
In April, the Florida Supreme Court sided with prosecutors and the lower courts, finding that the 40-year sentence is constitutional. The court majority found the judge who sentenced Pedroza to 40 years in prison did not err, even though the juvenile’s level of maturity was not taken into consideration.
The Pedroza decision punctuates the sharp ideological shift on the court following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointment last year of three justices to replace members of a liberal-leaning majority who for years maintained a firm hold on the court. The appointments came because former justices Barbara Pariente, R. Fred Lewis and Peggy Quince hit a mandatory retirement age.
In January, the revamped court made a major reversal when it ruled that unanimous jury recommendations are not necessary before death sentences can be imposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.