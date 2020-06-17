ST. LOUIS — The federal case against an activist in Ferguson, Missouri, has many people concerned — including the ACLU of Missouri, a former chief justice of state Supreme Court as well as a growing number of community leaders and attorneys.

Michael Avery, 28, has been charged with inciting a riot, and the case revolves entirely around some Facebook posts.

“The local federal prosecutor’s effort to shackle and silence protest leader Michael Avery because of his ability to lead and inspire should concern everyone who cares about the ability to speak freely against government officials,” said Tony Rothert, legal director for the state’s ACLU.

Beyond the basis of the case itself, many are concerned at how far prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Missouri were willing to go to keep Avery in jail without bond, pending his trial.

Former Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Wolff said the federal prosecutor’s arguments in a June 12 detention hearing mirrored President Nixon’s controversial “preventative detention” tactics, often used against Black Panthers in the 1970s.

“I think you can curtail speech where you have an imminent danger, but the judge was appropriately skeptical whether this was really one of those cases,” Wolff said.

On June 12, a federal prosecutor tried for the second time to convince U.S. Magistrate Patricia Cohen that the only way to keep the community safe from Avery was to keep him in jail. Both times, Cohen said she did not agree, largely because Avery has a “very minimal arrest record.”

The day before, Cohen had ordered Avery be released on house arrest with significant restrictions, including no access to a phone, computer or use of social media even through a friend or family member. But that afternoon, the U.S. Attorney’s Office issued a motion to have the judge reconsider, saying that the government had new evidence.

That evidence was a Facebook livestream shot on May 1 of Avery bad mouthing a city bike cop at a protest, when people were decrying the city’s decision to clear the homeless tent encampments downtown in the middle of the pandemic.

Michael Reilly, the federal prosecutor, repeatedly tried to tell Cohen that there was a connection between that incident and attacks on several bike cops during a June 1 protest. He also argued that there was a connection between Avery’s Facebook posts about how people looted during the Minneapolis protests and the looting in St. Louis at Lee’s Pawn Shop, where retired city police captain David Dorn was fatally shot.

However, Avery was incarcerated the day before the looting and slaying occurred on May 31.

‘That’s just really a stretch’

“We agree he has a First Amendment right, but this is what exceeds it and why we say he violated the statute,” Reilly said at the June 12 hearing. “He was making some very, very threatening posts and if you look at the timing in the midst of riots...”

Cohen cut Reilly off before he could finish, saying the hearing was to decide if Avery was too much of a danger to the community to be held on house arrest — the highest level of detainment outside of a jail cell.

But the judge couldn’t help rebuking the prosecutor: “I mean, Lee’s Pawn Shop. That’s just really a stretch. You can’t really connect Avery to the pawn shop shooting. If you could, I’d like to hear about it. I think everyone would.”

Reilly yelled back, “He’s calling out looters!”

Reilly was referring to Avery’s Facebook posts on May 30, where Avery wrote about the looting taking place in Minneapolis. However, the defense attorneys have argued repeatedly that he was reporting on what he saw, not encouraging others to do it.

“I’m not saying he was directly involved in that,” Reilly said to Cohen, “but he is calling out, advocating looting. And when I look at the timing of his posts, I absolutely say it’s relevant to the threat he presents to the community and the bike patrol officers.”

Reilly also said that Avery posted “Off the pigs,” which is also “relevant to his state of mind and the threat he presents.”

Cohen responded, “Well, I’m probably older than all of you. ‘Off the pigs,’ that’s a throwback. Anyway. Anything else, Mr. Reilly?”

“Judge, he’s a known figure in these events, and he’s a director,” Reilly said. “He’s a leader in some of these protest movements, so his posts do carry weight. I know he was in custody, Judge, but it’s possible to incite people and then, once they’re incited, they’re incited. So that goes to the danger he presents.”a

Avery’s attorney, Marleen Suarez, addressed the allegation that the violence on June 1 was connected to Avery’s posts.

“What [Reilly] is not providing is any nexus between Mr. Avery’s free speech and the violence that occurred in the aftermath of George Floyd protests,” Suarez said. “I think Mr. Reilly is giving a lot more influence and power than this young man really has. There are literally hundreds of people out there protesting and posting on Facebook and encouraging others.”

Flight risk ‘a little odd’

In Avery’s first court appearance, the U.S. Attorney’s Office told the judge that Avery was a flight risk because he had “no community ties of any kind to St. Louis.”

The representative, who was not Reilly, alleged that Avery did not live in St. Louis and he “traveled from out of state for the sole purpose” of inciting riots. In fact, Avery has lived in St. Louis his entire life and runs a lawn service business, as well as volunteers for a group that searches for missing children.

On June 12, Cohen asked Reilly one last time why he should be considered a flight risk. This time, Reilly said it was because he received so many letters of support from the community, “which could also go towards resources for flight.”

The judge responded, “I have to say that that argument struck me as a little odd — that the fact he has support and connections here in St. Louis, and that’s why he poses a flight risk. Normally it’s the reverse.”

The judge asked Reilly if he had any evidence that these people are “wanting to spirit him out of St. Louis,” and he said, “I don’t.”

Avery has been at home on house arrest since June 12.

When the FBI came to arrested him, Avery was outside his parents’ home where he lives washing their cars. He was arrested in front of his 3-year-old daughter, said his mother Janet who along with her husband, Frank, have defended their son.