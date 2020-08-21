Fla. investigator removed for bias favoring officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — An internal affairs investigator at a Florida police department has been removed from his post after showing bias in favor of an officer who shot a woman with a rubber bullet during a demonstration, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Police Sgt. Jeffrey Newman was removed from the department’s Office of Internal Affairs for creating serious doubt on his ability to independently investigate the shooting of civil rights protester LaToya Ratlieff, according to an Aug. 12 internal department memo cited Friday in media reports.

Ratlieff said Newman told her that he had previously worked with the officer who shot her in the face. She said Newman told her the officer was a good guy and didn’t hurt her intentionally, according to reports.

LaToya Ratlieff said in a statement that she was shocked when Newman essentially told her he had predetermined the outcome of the investigation before interviewing a single witness.

“We need systems in place in every police department which ensure unbiased investigations which follow the facts and pursue justice,” Ratlieff said. “Despite this issue, I do still plan to participate in the investigation once the city resumes it.”

University considers removing Thurmond’s nameCOLUMBIA, S.C. — Some recent standouts in University of South Carolina athletics are asking the school to change the name of its showpiece fitness center, arguing that the late U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond shouldn’t be honored in such a way due to the segregationist views he once held.

The Presidential Commission on University History received testimony Friday on calls to rename the Strom Thurmond Wellness and Fitness Center from such former South Carolina stars as Marcus Lattimore and Moe Brown in football and track and field’s Natasha Hastings.

The Black student athletes are among the signatories to a memo also asking the university to remove from its campuses “the names of Confederate supporters, racists, misogynists, and those who outright advocated for the subjugation of any person’s life.”

— Compiled from The Associated Press

Thurmond died in 2003 at age 100. He represented South Carolina in the U.S. Senate for 48 years, running for president in 1948 as a segregationist “Dixiecrat.” In opposing the 1957 Civil Rights Act, he staged the longest filibuster ever by a single American senator, speaking for a total of 24 hours and 18 minutes.

Not long after his death, a mixed-race woman whose mother was the Black maid to the Thurmonds came forward to say she was Thurmond’s daughter. Though Thurmond never publicly recognized Essie Mae Washington-Williams as his daughter, his family ultimately acknowledged her claim.

Mass. DA to review 2011 police shooting

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts prosecutor says her office will review the investigation into the 2011 fatal shooting by police of an unarmed 68-year-old Black man during a drug raid targeting his stepson and another man.

Eurie Stamps was shot and killed in a Framingham apartment in January 2011 by the Framingham police SWAT team.

The Middlesex district attorney’s office had previously ruled the shooting an accident and the officer who fired the fatal shot was not criminally charged. The town later reached a $3.75 million settlement with the Stamps family.

Current Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan was not the district attorney at the time.

“The death of Eurie Stamps has had a profound impact on his family, friends and the entire community,” Ryan said in an emailed statement Thursday to The MetroWest Daily News. “We recognize how important it is that the public has confidence in these types of investigations, which is why we are in the process of gathering and reviewing the documents relative to the investigation that was conducted by the previous administration into the death of Mr. Stamps.”

A group called #JusticeForEurie has recently held two rallies demanding justice for Stamps.

Selvin Chambers, a spokesperson for the group, called Ryan’s announcement “a good first step.”

Police pledged cooperation with the review.

“The Framingham Police Department will fully cooperate with the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office in regards to the review of the Stamps investigation,” Interim Police Chief Ronald Brandolini said.

Police, who had a search warrant, went to the apartment seeking Stamps’ stepson and another man suspected of selling crack cocaine from the home.

After police broke down the door, Stamps complied with an order to get on the floor.

He was shot in the head by an officer who said he lost his balance when he tripped over some debris in the hallway, causing him to accidentally fire.

Russia to let dissident in coma fly to Berlin

MOSCOW — Russian doctors gave a dissident who is in a coma after a suspected poisoning permission to be transferred abroad for medical treatment, in a sudden reversal Friday that came after more than 24 hours of wrangling over Alexei Navalny’s condition and treatment.

Navalny, a 44-year-old politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, was admitted to an intensive care unit in the Siberian city of Omsk on Thursday. His supporters believe that tea he drank was laced with poison — and that the Kremlin is behind both his illness and the delay in transferring him to a top German hospital. It would not be the first time a prominent, outspoken Russian was targeted in such a way — or the first time the Kremlin was accused of being behind it.

Russian doctors say there is no evidence of poisoning, and the Kremlin denied the authorities tried to prevent the transfer from happening.

Even after German specialists arrived on a plane equipped with advanced medical equipment Friday morning at his family’s behest, Navalny’s physicians in Omsk said he was too unstable to move.