In his second year leading the city’s public schools, Superintendent Tony B. Watlington rang in the new school year in West Philadelphia for almost 113,000 district students at Guion S. Bluford Elementary School on Tuesday.

There were plenty of high fives during Tuesday's ceremony as Watlington expects the district to continue making progress with teacher and student attendance and improving the dropout rate.

