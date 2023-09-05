Bluford Kindergartener Maliya Stewart, center, sits on a bench with her parents Michelle Watson, left, and Ryan Stewart before the first day of school at Guion S. Bluford Elementary School in West Philadelphia on Tuesday. PHOTOS BY ABDUL R. SULAYMAN / SENIOR TRIBUNE PHOTOGRAPHER
Mayor Jim Kenney, left, State Senator Vincent Hughes, center, and Superintendent Tony Watlington, high-five students on their first day of class at Guion S. Bluford Elementary School on Tuesday. PHOTOS BY ABDUL R. SULAYMAN / SENIOR TRIBUNE PHOTOGRAPHER
Bluford Kindergartener Maliya Stewart, center, sits on a bench with her parents Michelle Watson, left, and Ryan Stewart before the first day of school at Guion S. Bluford Elementary School in West Philadelphia on Tuesday. PHOTOS BY ABDUL R. SULAYMAN / SENIOR TRIBUNE PHOTOGRAPHER
Mayor Jim Kenney, left, State Senator Vincent Hughes, center, and Superintendent Tony Watlington, high-five students on their first day of class at Guion S. Bluford Elementary School on Tuesday. PHOTOS BY ABDUL R. SULAYMAN / SENIOR TRIBUNE PHOTOGRAPHER
In his second year leading the city’s public schools, Superintendent Tony B. Watlington rang in the new school year in West Philadelphia for almost 113,000 district students at Guion S. Bluford Elementary School on Tuesday.
There were plenty of high fives during Tuesday's ceremony as Watlington expects the district to continue making progress with teacher and student attendance and improving the dropout rate.
The superintendent was in attendance with Mayor Jim Kenney, Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes and Bluford Principal Tangela McClam. Bluford, a former Renaissance Charter School that operated under Universal Companies, has returned to the district. Universal ended its contract after disputes with the district and the state over not reaching required academic benchmarks.
Last year the focus of the district was mostly on Watlington’s transition into his role as superintendent. This year will take aim at Watlington’s mission to make the district one of the fastest improved districts in the country with his five-year strategic plan “Accelerate Philly.”
Student safety, campus infrastructure, staffing and possible year-round schooling are expected to be focuses this year. Another priority is student performance through the district’s accountability system called “goals and guardrails.”
“We intend to implement a year-round school calendar at up to 10 schools, depending on the resources available, and each fiscal year depending upon paying buy-in and support,” Watlington said.
New guidelines for the selective admissions process will also be under scrutiny after parents, students and educators complained the old “lottery-based” system was doing more damage than good in making sure underrepresented students were enrolled at some of the city’s most selective schools.
Leaders would like to see math and literacy scores back to pre-pandemic levels. Now only 28% of third-graders are proficient in basic literacy skills and 17% of third- through eighth-graders are proficient in math.
“We are going to employ some strategies to get highly qualified, well-supported and stable teachers, particularly diverse teachers and more diverse teachers over time in our classrooms,” Watlington said. “When we put a face on the children who drop out, and we think about the life and death outcomes for our children who drop out, we know we’ve got to do significantly more work there.”
School is back in session for the 2023-2024 school year. On Tuesday, September 5, Superintendent Tony B. Watlington, Sr., Ed.D., Mayor Jim Kenney, State Representative Morgan Cephas, Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes, and Tangela McClam, Principal of Guion S. Bluford School, "rang th…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.