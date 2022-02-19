The city of Philadelphia and the union representing its 2,600 firefighters and paramedics are locked in dispute about the vaccine mandate and union claims of a personnel shortage.
For his part, Mike Bresnan, president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 22, maintains that there is a shortage of firefighters and paramedics.
Bresnan said he doesn’t want to see a repeat of 2009, when Mayor Michael Nutter closed seven fire companies because of the city’s budget crisis.
“There are 3,200 budgeted positions and there are only about 2,700 filled. That’s why we are sounding the alarm,” Bresnan said.
“The city (in 2009) was in a budget crisis and part of that budget crisis was the fire department had a bloated overtime budget,” Bresnan said. “The reason being they had vacancies that weren’t filled. Every engine and ladder company in this city and medic unit, we have a minimum staffing requirement, it’s under the safety provision in our contracts. You have to have a minimum number of firefighters on the shift each day. When you don’t have those vacancies filled, it’s back filled with overtime.”
On Feb. 14, Local 22 filed suit against the city over the vaccine mandate, which went into effect Feb. 11. According to the union, it could lose 30% of its members because of the mandate.
But Kevin Lessard, a spokesperson for Mayor Jim Kenney, said, “It is … simply untrue to say the city is massively short on firefighters and lives are at risk. The city budgets for 3,348 personnel and those positions are filled through our current deployment of firefighters, and those working overtime shifts.”
Lessard said Kenney has made unprecedented investments in the Philadelphia Fire Department, reversing massive cuts made by previous administrations.
For example, funding for the fire department has gone from actual expenditures of $236 million in fiscal year 2017 to $361 million in the fiscal year 2022 budget, an increase of more than 50%, Lessard said.
“Since it was announced in November, the city has worked diligently with Local 22 to move forward with implementing the vaccination mandate using an arbitration process agreed upon by Local 22, a process by which the city has successfully negotiated agreements with our other labor partners,” Lessard said. “The city simply cannot afford to delay any further the implementation of a requirement that will keep both our employees and the public they serve safe.”
So the city announced earlier this month that it would move forward with implementing the vaccination mandate for all represented employees — including members of Local 22, Lessard said.
“The city has notified Local 22 that it remains ready to negotiate the impact of this policy and promptly proceed to interest arbitration to resolve any disputes, as it has been trying to do since November,” Lessard said. “Despite needlessly delaying the arbitration process for months, Local 22 finally agreed to name an arbitrator last week and the city is pushing to schedule a hearing as quickly as possible. To date, the city has provided Local 22 with all of the information they’ve requested related to the self-reported vaccination status of their members.”
Bresnan said, “It’s true that Mayor Kenney has budgeted more money for the fire department and the fire commissioner (Adam Thiel) is doing all he can.”
According to Bresnan, the vaccine mandate and city residency requirement affect the staffing numbers.
“Now you are taking more pieces from the puzzle,” he said. The union recently requested and was granted a waiver from the Civil Service Commission on the residency requirement.
Every firefighter hired in the last 20 years by the city is also trained as an EMT, but paramedics are hired separately and have a higher level of training.
For example, Bresnan said paramedics can start IVs, put a tube down a person’s airway and deal with cardiac arrest.
“We are in dire need of them,” Bresnan said. “We can’t afford to lose one medic.”
In January 2009, Mayor Michael Nutter closed seven engine companies in a bid to save the city money, citing budget problems. It was not a popular decision.
The city reopened four of the engine companies in 2019, thanks in part, to $16.6 million SAFER (Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), said Kathy Matheson, a fire department spokesperson.
At the time, the city hired 121 firefighters to staff those fire houses. The reopened companies were Engine 1 at Broad and Fitzwater streets in South Philadelphia; Engine 8 at 4th and Arch streets in Old City; Engine 14 at Foulkrod and Darrah streets in Frankford; and Engine 39 at Ridge Avenue and Cinnaminson Street in Roxborough.
“We are currently putting together another FEMA SAFER grant application in an effort to restore the other three companies; we have not yet decided on an amount to ask for,” Matheson said.
In addition to Ladder 1, the Philadelphia Fire Department will try to reopen two other firehouses in Port Richmond and South Philadelphia.
