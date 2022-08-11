A federal watchdog agency has fined a California online financial firm $2.7 million and charged it with violating the law with an algorithm that caused overdrafts and penalties for thousands of customers and failed to offer them redress.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said Wednesday that it took action against Hello Digit, LLC, in San Francisco, a financial technology company alleging that its faulty algorithm caused overdrafts and overdraft penalties for thousands of its customers.
The $2.7 million must be paid to the CFPB to settle the charges and will be placed into the agency’s victim relief fund. Under the agreement, Hello Digit must pay reimbursement requests for overdrafts that it previously denied and “cease all illegal activity.”
In addition, the company which marketed itself as a way to save money, used an algorithm to take automatic deductions from a customer’s bank. But Hello Digit falsely guaranteed that it would not cause any overdrafts; and broke its promise to make amends, according to the CFPB. The watchdog group also alleges that Hello Digit violated the federal Consumer Financial Protection Act.
As part of the process, customers gave Hello Digit access to their checking accounts, then the company used an algorithm to analyze their accounts and determine how much money and how often it should deduct money from a customer’s bank account.
An algorithm is a complex formula that is used to make certain decisions.
“Hello Digit positioned itself as a savings tool for consumers having trouble saving on their own. But instead, consumers ended up paying unnecessary overdraft fees,” said Rohit Chopra, CFPB director. “Companies have long been held account when they engage in faulty advertising, and regulators must do the same when it comes to faulty algorithms.”
CFPB charged that Hello Digit violated federal law by doing the following: Falsely guaranteed no overdrafts, but caused consumers to incur overdraft fees by their banks; broke promises to make amends by often denying customers to recoup their money and pocketed interest that should have gone to consumers.
In December 2021, Hello Digit was acquired by Oportun Financial Corp., a California-based loan and credit company. Hello Digit uses a personal finance app that promotes automated savings.
An Oportun spokesperson issued this statement: “Digit received a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) (subpoena) from the CFPB in June 2020. The CID was discussed with Oportun during the acquisition process. The stated purpose of the CID was to determine whether Digit, in connection with offering its products or services, misrepresented the terms, conditions, or costs of the products or services in a manner that is unfair, deceptive, or abusive. Through the investigation, it was found that with a success rate of better than 99.99%, Digit isn’t “perfect,” meaning a Digit Save transaction caused an overdraft fee for one of our members less than 0.008% of the time. As a result, Digit owes 1,947 members approximately $35 each, for a total of $68,145. In addition, Digit will pay a civil money penalty of $2.7 million. While we disagree with the CFPB on this matter, we are happy to have it settled.”
Last week, CFPB director Chopra said in an interview with The Philadelphia Tribune that federal regulators must be vigilant about how fintech companies use algorithms to discriminate or break federal laws. The government can use existing laws to guard against it, he said.
"When Big Tech firms use sophisticated behavioral targeting techniques to market financial products, they must adhere to federal consumer financial protection laws," Chopra said. "Federal and state law enforcers can and should hold these firms accountable if they break the law."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.