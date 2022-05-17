A nurse holds vials of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, one for children ages 5 to 11, right, and one for adults, at a vaccination station in Jackson, Miss., on Feb. 8. U.S. regulators authorized a COVID-19 booster shot for healthy 5- to 11-year-olds on Tuesday, hoping an extra vaccine dose will enhance their protection as infections once again are on the rise. — AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis