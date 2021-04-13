Delaware County has paused the use of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as directed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended Tuesday that vaccine providers pause the use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine "out of an abundance of caution" after six reported U.S. cases of a rare but severe type of blood clot were found in people who had received the J&J vaccine.
There is no timeline as to when Delaware County will resume administering the J&J vaccine, the county said in a statement.
The county had been using the J&J vaccine for its homebound program and its homeless outreach program and will now use the Moderna vaccine for those two programs.
The J&J vaccine had been used at county’s large-scale vaccination site at Delaware County Community College. The county will temporarily relocate that site and will administer either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. People who have appointments at Delaware County Community College will be contacted with updated appointment information.
All adults in Pennsylvania, except for Philadelphia, are now eligible to schedule vaccination appointments. Delaware County residents who are at high risk and in Phase 1A and are having difficulty scheduling a vaccine appointment can contact the Delaware County COVID-19 Call Center at 484-276-2100.
The six cases of blooc clots occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred six to 13 days after vaccination, according to a statement issued by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC will hold a meeting Wednesday of its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to review the cases and assess their potential significance, the statement said. The FDA will continue to investigate the cases.
"Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution," the statement said. "This is important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot."
The type of clot, called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets, the agencies said. Treatment is different from what might typically be administered; while usually an anticoagulant called heparin is used to treat blood clots, it is dangerous to give heparin in this situation. Alternative treatments need to be given, they said.
The officials said the clots "appear to be extremely rare." They said people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their doctor.
The rare blood clots, paired with low levels of platelets, were first detected in people in Europe who had received the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. European regulators said it was "plausible" that the clots were linked to that vaccination and have also been reviewing four similar clotting cases after vaccination with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which uses a similar technology.
In a statement, Johnson & Johnson spokesman Jake Sargent said the company shares all adverse event reports about individuals who receive the vaccine with health authorities.
"At present, no clear causal relationship has been established between these rare events and the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine," Sargent said. "We continue to work closely with experts and regulators to assess the data and support the open communication of this information to healthcare professionals and the public."
One of the cases happened in a Nebraska woman in her late 40s, who experienced a blood clot two weeks after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and received treatment at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, according to state and federal health officials. The woman remains hospitalized, state officials said Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.