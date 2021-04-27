The FBI’s Charlotte field office confirmed they have opened a federal civil rights investigation into last week’s police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
“Agents will work closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina and the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice to determine whether federal laws were violated. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further,” the FBI statement says.
Also on Tuesday, family attorneys for Brown released a private autopsy that found he was fatally shot in the back of the head.
Brown, a 42-year-old Black man, had been shot four times in the right arm and was trying to drive away from Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies when he was hit in the head, family attorney Wayne Kendall said, citing an autopsy performed by Dr. Brent Hall.
“He was trying to run because he was scared for his life,” Kendall said.
The Pasquotank County sheriff has said deputies fatally shot Brown as they attempted to execute a warrant but have not said what led officers to open fire. Harry Daniels, another attorney for the family, said Brown was unarmed.
The shot to the head caused Brown to lose control of his vehicle and crash into a tree, Kendall said. A copy of his death certificate says he died within minutes due to a gunshot wound of the head.
The FBI investigation and autopsy raise further questions about last Wednesday’s shooting, which has spurred protests over the authorities’ lack of transparency. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said a special prosecutor should handle the case.
Concerned about potential unrest, Elizabeth City declared a state of emergency on Monday and instituted a curfew starting Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
The Sheriff’s Office has given the public little information about the shooting and say they are legally prevented from publicly releasing body camera footage without a court order.
Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, a family attorney who viewed a 20-second snippet of the shooting from one deputy’s body camera on Monday, said it showed an “execution.” Brown’s son Khalil Ferebee agreed.
“Yesterday, I said I thought he was executed,” Ferebee said Tuesday. “It’s obvious he was trying to get away. It’s obvious. And they gonna shoot him in the back of the head? Man, that sh — not right. That’s not right at all, man.”
The fatal shooting, just a day after a former Minneapolis Police officer was convicted of murdering George Floyd, highlights the pervasiveness of police violence in America and the increasing importance of body cameras for transparency and accountability.
