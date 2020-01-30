A father fabricated a story of a robbery and home invasion after his 4-year-old son accidentally shot himself in the head in North Philadelphia, police said. Officers responded to a 911 call at the home on the 2100 block of North Lambert Street about 1 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, the father who was overseeing two children met them outside and said the 4-year-old was shot upstairs. Officers rushed the boy, affectionately known as “Bubba,” to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. When pressed for a “clearer picture,” the 28-year-old dad admitted the child found the gun in a closet and was apparently playing with it when he shot himself. Police said the father shouldn’t have had the gun due to a criminal history and could face various charges. Read more at NBCPhiladelphia.com
Fatal lie in fatal shooting of 4-year-old
NBC-10
