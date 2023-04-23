Shopping malls usually want to attract young people to their stores and restaurants to spend money.
Teenagers love to go to the mall to shop, eat and just hang out.
But the Fashion District shopping mall’s new 2 p.m. curfew for people younger than 18 who are unaccompanied by an adult reflects a growing frustration with the city leadership’s failure to address public safety in Philadelphia.
The new rule, which took effect Monday, came after nearly 400 teens caused a disturbance at the downtown shopping mall formerly known as the Gallery earlier this month.
Now children under 18 may not shop at the mall at 9th and Market streets without a chaperone age 23 or older.
“They did what they had to do! But what about us good kids?” said ninth-grade student Jhanejah Boone.
The 15-year-old is right.
The curfew is an act of desperation.
That’s because the city’s political leadership has failed to protect the public and too many parents have failed to keep a check on their children.
Since the Fashion District is a private business it can set its own rules for who can enter. But the new curfew doesn’t just reflect the wishes of a private business, it reflects horribly on the entire city.
The candidates running for Philadelphia mayor expressed both support and skepticism of the plan when asked about it Tuesday night during a debate in the Northeast.
The mayor cannot do anything about the shopping mall’s curfew.
However, the city’s next mayor can do something about the conditions that led up to the Fashion District making such a drastic decision.
The next mayor must open up more schools, recreation centers, libraries and other places for young people to use and enjoy. But first the mayor must improve public safety or otherwise these buildings will be empty and unused.
The sad reality is that many of the shootings have occurred outside the city recreation centers. On Wednesday, a 15-year-old was shot in the back outside the Dendy Recreation Center, near 9th and Jefferson streets in North Philadelphia.
The shooting comes just a week after the city installed more cameras around recreation centers to deter crime.
In addition to installing more cameras and other crime-prevention measures, the next mayor and District Attorney Larry Krasner must be united in sending a clear and strong message that lawlessness will not be tolerated and there will be consequences for those who commit crimes. The punishment must fit the crime, but there must be consequences.
All the mayoral candidates are promising to make public safety their No. 1 priority. Voters must determine which candidates have the best experience, skills and plan to make the city safer.
