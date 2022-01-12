Fannie Lou Hamer strongly believed Blacks could change their conditions, political and economic, if they could vote for the candidates who would best serve them. Hamer studied with the Southern Free School along with other potential voters and passed the voter registration test on her third try. She was said to have told the registrar after failing the test the first time that she would be back every thirty days until she passed the test. Hamer’s involvement widened as she ran for Congress in the Mississippi state Democratic primary in 1964. She was unsuccessful in that run but she went on to appear at rallies visit, colleges and universities around the country to speak to students. She led the cotton pickers resistance movement in 1965 and was instrumental in helping to bring a Head Start program to her hometown of Ruleville, Mississippi and was involved in other programs throughout the state. Hamer was a Democratic National Committee Representative from 1968-1971. She ran for the Mississippi State Senate in 1971 and was a delegate to the Democratic National Convention in 1972.
