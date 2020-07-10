I'm tired of seeing them fall.
I'm tired of this all.
Them lined up protected by plastic
And us into ashes.
We go as far as night.
They go as far as white.
Them holding us down by the neck.
We are begging for our breath.
Open your eyes and see.
What they have done to me.
Pleading please!
Don't kill me!
My eyes bleed.
But I won't flee.
So stand here with me.
Roots growing beneath this family tree.
#Black Lives Matter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.