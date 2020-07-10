I'm tired of seeing them fall.

I'm tired of this all.

Them lined up protected by plastic

Support The Philadelphia Tribune Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support the nation's longest continuously published newspaper serving the African American community by making a contribution. Contribute

And us into ashes.

We go as far as night.

They go as far as white.

Them holding us down by the neck.

We are begging for our breath.

Open your eyes and see.

What they have done to me.

Pleading please!

Don't kill me!

My eyes bleed.

But I won't flee.

So stand here with me.

Roots growing beneath this family tree.

#Black Lives Matter