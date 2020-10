As of Thursday, the city had not released footage from the officers' body-worn cameras, saying it planned to review the clips with the family before the release. Johnson said he and Wallace's family reviewed the clips multiple times Thursday morning before giving the city permission to release the footage.

The footage shows the officers remove their guns from their holsters, move around a vehicle, and shoot Wallace, Johnson said. One of the officers can be heard saying "shoot him" to the other, he said.

"The moment an officer takes their service weapon out of the holster, the situation has escalated. It has escalated. And they teach you that in the academy," Johnson said. "There was no attempt, no viable attempt, to de-escalate. De-escalation is not just shouting 'Drop the knife, drop the knife' with your weapon out and pointed. That's not de-escalation."

Johnson said he wondered why the officers couldn't have retreated from the scene to call for crisis-trained officers or one of the one-third of the department's officers trained to carry an electronic control weapon, commonly referred to by the brand name Taser.

The two Philadelphia police officers who shot and killed Wallace were not equipped with Tasers. NBC10 investigative reporter Mitch Blacher discovered that only about a third of Philadelphia police officers have stun guns.

"To a hammer, everything looks like a nail ... They train you to be an assassin when the time calls for it. You have to use your discernment to figure out which time that is. It was not this time. However, those particular officers were only given a tool by which to assassinate, which is a service weapon chock-full of ammunition. But nothing in between."

State law allows officers to use deadly force if they fear imminent bodily harm to themselves or others. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said this week that the internal investigation will have to take into account the officers' frame of mind.

On the body camera videos of the incident, Johnson could hear neighbors and family shouting "he's mental" and urging officers not to shoot, he said.

Police said the officers each fired seven rounds, though it has not been revealed how many hit Wallace, who collapsed in the street. The shooting sparked peaceful protests and later looting that the family has publicly denounced.

The officers' names were not public Thursday afternoon, more than 72 hours after the shooting. State law requires the officers' names to be released within that time if doing so would not threaten their safety; the city has not publicly communicated whether any threats were made to the unnamed officers.

Outlaw promised a full and complete investigation from the department's officer-involved shooting unit, and Johnson noted that city leaders including Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner have run for office on progressive issues.

Johnson said he hopes for a different outcome than in some other high-profile police killings across the nation, where investigations or grand juries found no wrongdoing despite a public outcry.

"We’re not in Kentucky, thank God. We’re in a progressive city. And I’m getting ready to find out, at the same time you folks will, whether that’s a bunch of rhetoric, or whether there’s some truth to it," Johnson said.

He said of the family: "They want to see change. And that sounds like a really hopeful sort of fantastical sort of notion. But they want to see change, meaning that no one else who is suffering from a mental health crisis should be met by ill-trained, ill-prepared, ill-equipped police officers."

There was no curfew Thursday night. There was a curfew Wednesday night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. as the city sought to end vandalism and looting.

The funeral for Wallace will be Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Church of Christian Compassion, 6121 Cedar Ave. Viewing will be at 9 a.m. with funeral service set for 11 a.m.