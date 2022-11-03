The family of Isabella "Izzy" Tichenor, a Black fifth grader in Utah who committed suicide last year, plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school, arguing that an inadequate response to reports of her being bullied over her race and disabilities led to her death. Izzy's mother Brittany Tichenor-Cox, holds a photo of her daughter during an interview on Nov. 29, 2021, in Draper, Utah. — AP Photo/Rick Bowmer