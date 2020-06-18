Falneshia Adams made people laugh.

According to her two sisters, her comedy wasn’t by way of jokes, per se. Instead, Adams could make you chuckle away your own insecurities with playful teases and elicit deep belly laughs with spot-on impressions of family members. She also wasn’t afraid to be self-deprecating.

“It was always a sight to see her because she always made them laugh and they always knew that when she was around, they was going to have a good time,” said Sonya Robinson, Adams’ eldest sister. “She just energized the house. [She] just brought more laughs and happiness.”

Adams’ sisters say she maintained that good humor until the very end. On Saturday, May 16, 2020, the Prospect Park, Delaware County resident died from complications of COVID-19. She was 49.

Adams was born in Orangeburg, South Carolina, on Jan. 5, 1971. Her family was not concerned that she would blend in the background as the middle child of the three girls.

Though Adams needed time to get comfortable with people before she could bathe them with her charm, she and her sisters made friends with ease as the family moved from South Carolina to Florida.

As Adams grew older, music and dance became central to her life. She loved the “oldies” from the 1960s, R&B, and 1980s rap.

When she wasn’t dancing with her high school drill team, she was learning the moves of her favorite artists.

Shani Adams Nicolas, Adams’ youngest sister, said that when the music video to Janet Jackson’s “Control” came out in 1986, Adams memorized every spin, head snap and hip swing.

“If we’re in the middle of a conversation and one of her favorite songs came on, she’d just get up and start dancing,” Robinson said. “She really thought she was one of the better dancers in the family.”

A claim Adams’ sisters say was true.

Her “passion for people” inspired her to go to school for hotel management at Bethune-Cookman University in Florida and the love she had for her big sister Robinson, plus a desire to move to the “big city,” brought her to the Philly region in the summer of 1990.

Several years after arriving in Pennsylvania, Adams took an environmental services job at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where her sisters said she worked for about 25 years.

Adams also doted on her 10-year-old daughter, and spent time with her sisters.

One of the last memories Robinson has of her sister is a visit in March. Adams and her daughter went to Robinson’s house and they talked politics, life and how COVID-19 felt like it was getting close to home.

“We both worked in the hospital, so we were making sure we were both cautious,” Robinson remembered. “Because my job is essential. Her job is essential. So we had to be out there whether we wouldn’t want to be out there or not.”

The group then did some shopping at Walmart and National Wholesale Liquidators, ending the night with a pasta dinner. Robinson remembers laughing most of the day.

Though Adams spoke with Nicolas more often — every day before or after work to catch up — they were always making plans for when the three sisters could get together again for a “girls trip.”

The three sisters loved to take trips together and made it a point to go somewhere special for each other’s birthdays. It didn’t have to be far, Nicolas said.

Adams, who liked to play the slot machines at casinos, was just as happy with a weekend getaway to Ocean City, Maryland, as she was with a trip to Florida — as long as she could drive.

Nicolas said she would pick the music and offered directions while Adams drove, always looking chic.

“Everything was always matching,” Nicolas said. “From her glasses to her shoes, everything would match. So if she had on leopard print, she also had leopard print glasses and leopard print shoes. Everything was coordinated.”

The last conversation Nicolas had with Adams was over the phone. Adams had been hospitalized with COVID-19 and was feeling better. So much so, she couldn’t stop talking about how much she was ready to go for a drive.

Nicolas sent Adams a photo of their mother holding a baby. The baby was Adams, but Adams told Nicolas the baby must be a boy the sisters knew.

Adams then joked, “That baby looks tired.”

“But she was a baby at the time,” said Nicolas, “so we laughed about it.”