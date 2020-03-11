Evergreen Baptist Church

602 W 3rd St, Palmyra, N.J.

(856) 829-9429

SUNDAY

Sunday school 9:30 a.m.

Morning worship service 11 a.m.

MONDAY

Youth choir rehearsal 6:30 p.m.

Senior choir rehearsal 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Praise Dance rehearsal 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prayer and Praise service 12 p.m.

Bible study 7 p.m.

Prayer and Praise service 8 p.m.

THURSDAY

Campbell’s Inspirational Choir rehearsal

SATURDAY

Bible study 10 a.m.

