Evergreen Baptist Church
602 W 3rd St, Palmyra, N.J.
(856) 829-9429
SUNDAY
Sunday school 9:30 a.m.
Morning worship service 11 a.m.
MONDAY
Youth choir rehearsal 6:30 p.m.
Senior choir rehearsal 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Praise Dance rehearsal 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prayer and Praise service 12 p.m.
Bible study 7 p.m.
Prayer and Praise service 8 p.m.
THURSDAY
Campbell’s Inspirational Choir rehearsal
SATURDAY
Bible study 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.