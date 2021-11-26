Kevin Strickland answers questions during an evidentiary hearing regarding his innocence on, Nov. 8, 2021 in Jackson County Circuit Court in Kansas City, Mo. A Missouri judge has ruled that a Kansas City man was wrongfully convicted for three murders and will be released after more than 40 years behind bars. Sixty-two-year-old Kevin Strickland was exonerated on Nov. 23, 2021. — Kansas City Star Photo/Tammy Ljungblad