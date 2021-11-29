Leroy D. Nunery II has been named president of Evolution Advisors.
He is leading the joint venture backed by Acrisure, Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Ciara and NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook.
Nunery’s appointment will accelerate Evolution Advisors’ mission of greater access to financial services for minority-owned businesses and diverse communities.
He has more than 40 years of experience in various industries, including corporate banking and capital markets, higher education, professional sports, charter school management and public education.
In 2007, he founded PlūsUltré LLC, a strategic advisory firm that focuses on turnarounds, transformations, governance training and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) strategies, among other areas. In 2017, PlūsUltré was commissioned to author a groundbreaking study titled “The Journey of African American Insurance Professionals: Past and Present,” which has been widely praised and cited within the industry as a resource to better understand DEI dynamics.
“I am inspired by Evolution Advisors’ mission to ensure that underserved communities across the country receive impactful financial services solutions and education,” said Nunery, who has a doctorate in education.
“With the support of the founding partners and our collective acumen in financial services, insurance and DEI efforts, I’m confident we will make an impact in the near-term.”
Throughout 2021, Acrisure has invested in leading technology and new products and services in financial services, including the formation of cyber security, real estate and asset management divisions. These new capabilities, combined with the community impact and entrepreneurial experience of the other founding partners, will support Nunery in the new leadership role.
“Dr. Nunery’s entrepreneurial spirit and passion for creating pathways for diverse communities is completely aligned with our mission of providing equitable financial solutions and education to all communities,” Greg Williams, co-founder, CEO and president of Acrisure said in a news release. “On behalf of the other founding partners, I’m proud to welcome such an esteemed and respected leader as Dr. Nunery and look forward to accomplishing great things together!”
“It’s beyond time we’ve leveled the playing field for access to financial services products and services,” Westbrook said in a news release.
“I joined Evolution Advisors as a founding partner because I believe we will do the hard work necessary to support people and businesses. Dr. Nunery is a proven leader with a track record for results and we’re fortunate to add him to our team.”
“We believe in the power of ownership,” Wilson and Ciara said in a news release.
“Being led by an entrepreneur in Dr. Nunery is critically important as we head into 2022 and Evolution Advisors starts to directly impact diverse communities.”
“His mission to improve both our communities and the world aligns with our vision. He has our fullest support and admiration!”
Nunery serves on a range of boards, including the board of the Benchmark School in Philadelphia. He is a lifetime member of the National Black MBA Association, Inc., having served as its national president from 1983-1987, and was recently appointed to the Council of Trustees for Cheyney University by Gov. Tom Wolf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.