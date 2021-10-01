Several area organizations plan to celebrate and educate on the 200th Anniversary of the birth of activist William Still this week. Groups have planned programs that feature presentations by scholars, panel discussions, exhibits and other activities. Members of the Still Family will participate in a few of these programs. Women's basketball hall of famer, Valerie Still, is scheduled to be on hand at events at Temple University’s Afro American Blockson Collection and the Historical Society of Pennsylvania.
(Most of these programs about William Still are virtual, requiring registration for access. Check the websites of the organizations.)
Tuesday, Oct. 5
"From the Stacks - William Still, The Underground Railroad and Abolition in Pennsylvania"
Historical Society of Pennsylvania
6:30 p.m. Virtual Event - Register Online - Free
Thursday, Oct. 7
"William Still at 200"
Historical Society of Pennsylvania (HSP)
10 a.m. Virtual Event - Register Online - Free
Also: Still's Journal C will be on display day at HSP
1300 Locust St. in Center City, Philadelphia
"William Still's Birthday Celebration"
Charles L. Blockson Afro American Collection, Temple University
2 p.m. Virtual Event - Register Online -- Free
"A Commemoration of William Still's Courageous Life"
Library Company of Philadelphia
6 p.m. Virtual Event - Register Online - Free Event
Thursday and Friday, Oct. 7 and 8
"Black Lives and Freedom Journeys: The Legacies of the Still Family of Philadelphia
McNeil Center, University of Pennsylvania
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Virtual Event - Register Online -- Free
