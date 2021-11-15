Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. attended a lecture at a church in Center City Philadelphia on a Sunday afternoon in November 1950 that profoundly shaped the course of his life.
King described that lecture as electrifying in his 1958 autobiography. That talk gave King the primary tool he’d use in his career as an internationally known civil rights and social justice activist.
This Friday, a commemoration of that Nov. 19, 1950, lecture will take place at the First Unitarian Church, 2125 Chestnut St. The 3-5 p.m. commemoration honors the lecture that took place at the when King, then a seminary student, embraced the non-violent strategies of the Indian activist Mahatma Gandhi. This commemoration includes a special recognition of the 3:45 p.m. start time of that 1950 lecture.
Surprisingly, the exact date and location of this lecture that was critical to King’s movement had remained a mystery for many decades. That changed last year when Philadelphia area researcher Patrick Duff uncovered details about the place and date of that lecture while conducting research on King at Temple University’s Charles Library.
“I have uncovered some incredible historical finds before, but this is the Holy Grail of all my work. What had eluded the world’s greatest academics was uncovered by a high school dropout,” Duff said.
The documentation Duff found confirmed details of that 1950 lecture delivered by the Rev. Mordecai W. Johnson, a pastor, educator, activist and president of Howard University.
Duff said there is a special energy embedded in the fact that this Friday “people will be sitting in the same pews” where King sat when he heard Johnson speak 71-years ago. Months before that lecture, Johnson toured India where he examined the social change methods employed by Gandhi, the activist who ended Britain’s two centuries-long colonial rule of India.
King, in an October 1961 interview with The Philadelphia Tribune, said he received his “inspiration” from Jesus Christ and his “operational techniques from Gandhi.”
The mystery over the exact location and date of Johnson’s lecture may have come from historians and writers misinterpreting King’s characterization of the lecture in his 1958 autobiography.
King wrote that Johnson’s lecture was delivered in 1950 for the Fellowship House, an interracial relations organization in Philadelphia. Historians inaccurately declared the lecture was at the Fellowship House in North Philadelphia during Spring 1950 instead of the accurate Unitarian Church location on November 19th.
King’s attendance at Johnson’s lecture was always a part of First Unitarian Church folklore but the congregation lacked confirmation until Duff’s discovery, said church pastor, Rev. Abby Tennis.
“We are honored that our intellectually open and justice-centered church was part of the fertile ground that enabled this historic moment to take place,” Rev. Tennis said. “This gave rise to an essential turning point in Dr. King’s thinking of how to lead a U.S. civil rights movement.”
Duff’s discovery came as he was digging for information that would certify the historic importance of the house in Camden, New Jersey, where King planned his first protest against racism in Maple Shade, New Jersey, five months before the Johnson lecture. Rev. Amir Khan, a speaker on Friday’s program, purchased that Camden house earlier this year to transform it into a museum and educational center.
Khan said his father, a medical doctor in Camden for 54-years, graduated from Howard University in 1950, months before Johnson’s lecture.
“My Dad utilized Gandhi’s principles in caring for patients in Camden,” Khan said. “I never knew the connection between Gandhi, Johnson, King, and the Camden house until I met Patrick [Duff]. To me, these things are no coincidence. I think it’s divine connections.”
Early next year, the Nubian Jak Community Trust in the United Kingdom will place its Blue Plaques at Garvey Hall and the house in Camden, where King planned his first protest. The plagues recognize the historical significance of those sites.
