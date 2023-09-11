Pennsylvania Fugitive Is Seen With New Look, Miles From Previous Search Area

Law enforcement works to recover a stolen vehicle, abandoned by fugitive Danelo Cavalcante in Glenmoore, Pa., on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. After slipping through a perimeter, Danelo Cavalcante appeared clean shaven in an area 40 minutes away and obtained a van, which the police later found. He remains at large. (Kriston Jae Bethel/The New York Times)

 KRISTON JAE BETHEL

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. — Authorities searched Monday for an escaped murderer who has eluded capture since breaking out of a southeastern Pennsylvania prison a week and a half ago after they said over the weekend he slipped out of the search area, changed his appearance, stole a dairy delivery van and tried to contact acquaintances.

Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police said Sunday that Danelo Souza Cavalcante stole the unlocked van, which had the keys inside, sometime Saturday night about three-quarters of a mile (1.2 kilometers) from the northern perimeter of the search area where hundreds of law enforcement officers had been searching for him.

The Associated Press

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.