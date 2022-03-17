Mariama Diallo’s “Master,” fresh from its Sundance triumph, will be available to the general public on Amazon Prime on March 18.
It’s a shrilling story about two women trying to make their way in an old New England college that brags about diversity while failing to deliver on that promise.
The film stars Regina Hall as “Gail Bishop,” also known as the Dean and Zoe Renee as “Jasmine Moore,” the honor student who finds herself away from home for the first time.
The film delves into many themes that Black Women experience in these types of environments from micro aggression to dismissing blatant racism in the name of progression.
Zoe Renee opens up about her foray into the dark side and some of the choices made in “Master.”
The young star shared how she managed to work through the script when the natural inclination of Black people is to get out when inexplicable things occur.
“It was very interesting when I read the script for the first time, of course the only natural thing to do for me as a Black Woman was to read it and say I am gone. Then, I think about moments like this and situation like this that Jasmine is going through and how easy it is for us to repress and be strong in these situations where it’s just completely out of bounds,“ she said.
There is a stereotype in the Black community that suffering in silence equals thriving. Part of Jasmine’s road of difficulty was marred by her belief that she didn’t have ownership in her college experience due to the fact that the win was her getting accepted into this elite environment.
“That was a hard thing for me to read and watch back. She felt so attached and close to the idea of what she wanted. It’s probably one of the most heartbreaking things about this film as we talk as Black women. We see her struggling and not choosing herself at the moment. She thinks she is but, we don’t know if she is at that moment. “
“Master” also shows that being surrounded by other Black women doesn’t mean automatic allyship. Jasmine didn’t get the support from Dean Bishop when she needed it the most.
“That relationship is another heartbreaking situation. Regina in a previous interview mentioned that Jasmine in some ways was Gail’s little self. What she probably wanted to say or what someone probably said to her was don’t give up just keep going. You can’t escape it, so you just must figure out how to push through it. I did it look at me,“ she said.
Finally, “Master” asks its young heroine what the cost of success is. Should it have entailed pain, solitude, contempt, and self-doubt? These are only a few of the ideas that this horror flick explores. The other is how to create safe spaces for us in areas where we are a minority.
“Master” is sure to spark a lot of debate. Regardless of how one feels about the film’s direction, it emphasizes how the past affects the present and future. One thing is certain: Zoe Renee is on her way to becoming a household name in the entertainment industry and she is someone to watch.
