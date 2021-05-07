Jamaican-born singer, musician and songwriter Bob Marley served as a world ambassador for reggae music and sold more than 20 million records. And although he’s been gone for 40 years, his music still resonates with adoring listeners throughout the world.
From being awarded a United Nations Peace Medal to being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Marley succeeded in becoming a cultural and musical icon.
Many people have paid tribute to this master of music. And students from the School of Rock Philadelphia are no exception. On Saturday, May 8, from noon to 5 .m., talented young musicians will be playing his music loud and clear at the Race Street Pier. The students, ages 9 to 18, will be performing many of Marley’s greatest hits.
“This festival-style concert, features School of Rock ensembles for an audience for the first time since COVID stopped the music,” says Lisa Riley, owner of School of Rock Philadelphia. Riley took over ownership of the school in 2019. Prior to that she was a therapist who specialized in trauma-based disorders.
“But my son had been attending the School of Rock for about five years, so I was very involved with it as a parent,” she continues. “It originally opened in 1998, but when it came up for sale, I decided to buy it.”
“There is nothing like the thrill of performing for a live audience,” adds Jace Miller, School of Rock’s Musical Director. “It’s so powerful that these kids can now safely get the chance to rock out and share their talents and enthusiasm with the world.”
The concert, called “Rock the River with School of Rock Philly,” features several ensemble pieces. For example, Rock 101 at 12:00, features “The Vegetables,” a beginner group of little rockers, ages 6-9.
The Riot Girls is next at 12:30 with students performing high energy, powerful songs by X-ray Spex, Babes in Toyland, Le Tigre and more.
Power Trios at 1:30 highlights some of the greatest three-piece rock bands spanning three different decades.
The Tribute to Bob Marley begins at 3:00 p.m. and closes the show at 5 p.m. Many of his incredible reggae song are celebrated in this show.
Eighteen-year-old Jamie York, who has studied at the School of Rock for some time, will be performing. And although he will not be appearing in the Bob Marley Tribute, (he will be seen in other productions) he is very familiar with the man and his music.
York says, “I listened to a lot of Bob Marley growing up. My dad and I used to listen to him together so I’m very familiar with the man and his work.”
York’s involvement with the School of Rock began on his father’s recommendations. “When I was in the tenth grade I had some issues. I already had a guitar so my father suggested I go to the Rock School and learn how to play it. And that’s what I did. I started here with the guitar, but now I’m concentrating mainly on the drums.”
About ready to graduate from Boys’ Latin of Philadelphia Charter School, York will soon be leaving the area and heading off to college.
“For the future, I hope to become a history teacher,” the young musician concludes. “As much as i’d like to become a famous musician, I am being practical. But I would recommend going to the Rock School to study. It’s a very good outlet.”
