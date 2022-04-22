The Batman is one of the biggest franchises in the DC Multiverse. The cape crusader still evokes mystery and emotions especially with a new man wearing the famous mask, suit and cape, Robert Pattison. The man helping him fight Gotham’s underworld is none other than Lt. James Gordon portrayed this time by Jeffrey Wright. Wright, one of the most versatile actors of his generation, spoke about his take on the iconic role and why this Batman is more of a lean to the comic books than in previous versions.
Wright shared what makes this version of Gordon so different from previous ones, “He’s backed up against the wall.”
The actor said he was drawn to the role because of the unique way his character was written.
“I think they are a dynamic duo in this film which was exciting. As for me when I read the script, I realized that this Gordon would be engaged in a way we hadn’t seen in some time. This is due to Matt Reeves’ vision. He made some choices such as making Gordon a lieutenant, this activates the character in a way that serves the interest of the film. Yes, the film is filled with action but at the same time is psychological and emotional,” Wright said.
He added “the detective side of things is front and center. Matt wanted to go back to the comics and this idea of Batman as the greatest detective. Gordon being a cop in the street allows that partnership.”
One of the highlights of the film is that it has elements of the movie “Seven” with the Riddler making the duo jump through hoops by solving these complex riddles.
“It was great fun and the thing that I kept being reminded of is that Gordon is a good man trying to do the best he can but every step of the way he’s overwhelmed. This relationship with Batman is a relationship of necessity with Gordon in this Gotham we inhabit that is clearly a once great city gone wrong.”
Another intriguing feature of Gordon and Batman’s collaboration is Gordon’s appreciation for Batman’s need to maintain his identity.
“There is a degree of respect that Gordon has for Batman, and he appreciates that he’s made this choice. He doesn’t necessarily know why. This is the choice that Batman has made. This half man, half animal that prowls the streets, but he respects it. Also, these are desperate times and it’s one more element that Batman can trust. He’s certainly curious though.”
Wright has great admiration for his co-star Robert Pattison. He believes that it is his performance of the caped crusader that keeps Gordon from making the connection between Batman and Bruce Wayne.
“So much of the performance is in his eyes,” he said.
Wright said the wardrobe was an intentional element of the character, who resembled another legendary investigator by the name of Colombo.
“We talked about that a lot and what we came to an agreement on was that he really doesn’t have time to be changing his clothes, thinking about what tie he has on. Again, it just speaks to Gordon being continually up against the wall. So, his focus was on other things. The raincoat is a wrapper for the overwhelmed. I liked that it had that old school detective feel.”
“The Batman” is a complex film with numerous nuances. Jeffrey Wright’s performance as Lt. Gordon is crucial to the story’s success. One of the finest aspects of this movie is his portrayal of a man locked in a partnership with a complex being dressed up as Bat while attempting to traverse a city riddled with corruption. In Gordon, we see a man who knows who he is, even when the odds are stacked against him.
The Batman is currently in theaters and streaming on HBO Max
