Spike Lee’s ‘Rodney King’ to stream on Netflix
LOS ANGELES — Netflix will make the Spike Lee directed “Rodney King” available to stream for free, as part of its Black Lives Matter collection of films, TV shows and documentaries.
The film, which stars Roger Guenveur Smith, portrays King, whose 1991 videotaped beating by the Los Angeles police led to riots when the officers were acquitted.
According to a statement from Netflix, Lee describes Smith’s performance as: “Like Mark Twain and many of our best storytellers, [Smith] is humanizing someone who’s been made into a demon, an animal, into less of a human being.”
Smith will also speak about the film during a live online discussion on Thursday evening with Sarah Bellamy, artistic director of the Penumbra Theatre of St. Paul, MN, which presents work exclusively by Black artists and where Smith’s play was produced in 2015.
“Rodney King” was produced by Bob L. Johnson, a board member alongside Smith at L.A. Works, a nonprofit addressing hunger and homelessness.
Smith also won a 2015 Bessie Award for his performance as King.
Top Black artists and execs push for change
LOS ANGELES — Some of the industry’s best known Black performers are lending their support to an organization that is calling on Hollywood to step up the battle against racism.
Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Queen Latifah, Kerry Washington and Chadwick Boseman are among more than 300 people who have lent their voices to a letter as a part of the Hollywood4BlackLives initiative.
The letter is demanding Hollywood divest from the police and anti-Black content and invest in anti-racist content and the careers of Black people working in the industry, as well as the Black community.
“Hollywood has a privilege as a creative industry to imagine and create. We have significant influence over culture and politics,” the letter reads. “We have the ability to use our influence to imagine and create a better world. Yet, historically and currently, Hollywood encourages the epidemic of police violence and culture of anti-Blackness.
“The way that Hollywood and mainstream media have contributed to the criminalization of Black people, the misrepresentation of the legal system, and the glorification of police corruption and violence have had dire consequences on Black lives.”
Hollywood4BlackLives is a part of the BLD PWR organization founded by actor/activist Kendrick Sampson who currently stars as Nathan on the HBO series, “Insecure.” HBO is owned by CNN’s parent company.
The organization “works at the intersection of grassroots and narrative activism. We partner with artists, storytellers, grassroots groups, and community activists dedicated to challenging injustice by empowering front-line communities to address issues that affect their lives” according to its site.
Black Eyed Peas explain Fergie’s absence
LOS ANGELES — The Black Eyed Peas are back after a decade with a new album, but one member is missing.
Singer Fergie is not on this latest project, and the group is explaining why.
Fergie is “focusing on being a mom,” Will.i.am told Billboard.
“That’s a hard job, and that’s what she really wants to do and we’re here for her, and she knows how to contact us for a retreat or a breakaway,” he told the publication. “It’s really the way Fergie designed it, so we’re respecting her design. We love Fergie, and we don’t want anything but awesomeness for her.”
Fergie shares a 6-year-old son, Axl Jack, with ex-husband, actor Josh Duhamel.
She joined the group, which in addition to Will.i.am included Apl.de.Ap and Taboo, in 2002 and sang on some of its biggest hits, including “Where Is The Love,” “Let’s Get It Started,” “I Gotta Feeling” and “Boom Boom Pow.”
Now the Black Eyed Peas have a new female singer, J. Rey Soul, and a new album titled, “Translation.”
“We try to keep in touch,” he said of her relationship with the group. “We reach out every once in a while and say our hellos and happy birthdays and Merry Christmas and Happy Easter. She knows where we’re at! We’re at the studio.”
