Viola Davis to play Michelle Obama in Showtime series
NEW YORK — Viola Davis and Showtime are pairing up to put a focus on First Ladies.
The premium cable network has ordered one-hour drama “First Ladies” from Viola Davis’ JuVee Productions that would star the Oscar winner as former first lady Michelle Obama.
The focus of the first season, which will “peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of these enigmatic women,” according to Showtime, will revolve around Obama, Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford.
The other two main characters have not yet been cast.
“Throughout our history, presidents’ spouses have wielded remarkable influence, not only on the nation’s leaders but on the country itself,” Jana Winograde, president of entertainment for Showtime networks, said. “’First Ladies’ fits perfectly within the Showtime wheelhouse of drama and politics, revealing how much personal relationships impact both domestic and global events. Having Viola Davis play Michelle Obama is a dream come true, and we couldn’t be luckier to have her extraordinary talent to help launch this series.”
Author Aaron Cooley, who created the series, will act as executive producer and writer.
Showtime and Lionsgate TV will co-produce.
The series will also be executive produced by Davis’s husband Julius Tennon, Oscar winner Cathy Schulman (“Crash”), Jeff Gaspin (“Rhythm + Flow”), Brad Kaplan (“Mr. Church”) and author Aaron Cooley.
Davis currently stars on ABC’s “How to Get Away with Murder,” which will end in May.
Janelle Monáe says diet caused mercury poisoning
NEW YORK — Janelle Monáe has talked about how she tries to live a healthy lifestyle, including her diet.
Now she says being pescatarian made her ill.
In an interview with The Cut, the singer and actress revealed that she is recovering from mercury poisoning which she attributed to her diet.
“I started feeling my mortality,” Monáe said.
A pescatarian diet resembles a vegetarian diet while allowing for the consumption of fish and seafood.
According to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, which is a federal public health agency of the US Department of Health and Human Services, “Some people may be exposed to higher levels of mercury in this form if they have a diet high in fish, shellfish, or marine mammals.”
“The nervous system is very sensitive to mercury. Permanent damage to the brain has been shown to occur from exposure to sufficiently high levels of metallic mercury,” the site states. “The kidneys are also sensitive to the effects of mercury, because mercury accumulates in the kidneys and causes higher exposures to these tissues, and thus more damage.”
In a 2013 interview with Glamour magazine, Monáe attributed her beautiful skin in part to her “really great diet, you know, lots of vegetables and fish.”
Management of Aretha’s estate still unsettled
PONTIAC, Mich. — A lawyer for a son of Aretha Franklin asked a judge Tuesday to keep an eye on professional fees paid by the late singer’s estate, the latest jab in a dispute over assets left by the Queen of Soul.
Separately, the judge set a March 3 hearing on a request by Franklin’s niece to step aside as personal representative, or executor, of the estate.
Franklin died without a formal will in August 2018. Her estate was worth an estimated $17 million last summer, although the family has been squabbling since last spring when handwritten wills were found in her home.
A 2014 document indicates that Franklin wanted Kecalf Franklin to run her estate. A niece, Sabrina Owens, now fills the role, but she wants to give up the job, citing a “rift” in the family.
Owens watched from the courtroom gallery as Kecalf Franklin’s lawyer, Charlene Glover-Hogan, asked a judge to step in and approve any legal fees for the estate’s attorneys before they’re paid.
In response, David Bennett said Franklin’s four sons or their lawyers had agreed that his firm would represent the estate, shortly after Aretha Franklin’s death. He denied keeping the sons in the dark.
Rihanna to get special NAACP Image Award
LOS ANGELES — Rihanna will receive the President’s Award during the 51st NAACP Image Awards this month.
The NAACP announced Tuesday that it had selected the 31-year-old pop star and fashion icon for her “groundbreaking career as an artist and musician, but (someone who) has also distinguished herself as a stellar public servant.”
Rihanna will be given the award during the Feb. 22 ceremony that will be televised for the first time on BET. The show will air live from Pasadena, California.
Previous recipients include Jay-Z, Muhammad Ali, Jesse Jackson and Condoleezza Rice.
Rihanna, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is a nine-time Grammy winner who launched her own fashion line last year called Fenty with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world’s largest luxury group. She also has a lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, that debuted in 2018.
NAACP President Derrick Johnson said Rihanna “epitomizes the type of character, grace and devotion to justice” that the organization seeks to highlight.
