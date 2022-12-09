Jill Scott is coming to Philly! It’s the 23rd anniversary of “Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1.” Jill is doing two shows at the Met on March 16 and 18. Tickets are on sale now.
We remember actress Kirstie Alley. She was 71 and she died after a short battle with cancer. Her family opened up to People Magazine and they say it was Colon Cancer. Alley was most recently seen on the Fox show “The Masked Singer.” She was known for her work on the TV shows “Cheers” and “Star Trek.” She also starred in the hit movie “Look Who’s Talking” with John Travolta.
We also remember “Sesame Street” actor Bob McGrath. He was with the show from the start in 1969. He played a big part of many people’s childhood. McGrath was loved by many. He was 91 years old.
Philly’s own Quinta Brunson is gracing the cover of Cosmopolitan Magazine. The creator of Abbott Elementary is having a spectacular year.
Congrats to actress/singer KeKe Palmer is having a baby. She made a spectacular announcement when she hosted “SNL.” Palmer, 29, and her boyfriend, an actor and fitness instructor, are excited about their new arrival due next year.
Get well wishes to “Today Show” weatherman Al Roker. He is recovering from complications as a result of blood clots in his lungs.
ABC News has decided to suspend two of its Good Morning America anchors. TJ Holmes and Amy Robach have been put on leave following published reports of their secret affair. Both Holmes and Robach are married to other people.
Former Eagle quarterback Michael Vick is working on a docu-series about Black quarterbacks.
“The Wiz” is coming back to Broadway in 2024. Comedienne and writer Amber Ruffin will be giving the show an updated twist.
HBO MAX will be unveiling a new documentary based on the 90s Psychic sensation Miss Cleo. Miss Cleo was an actress and playwright who took on the role of a Jamaican psychic. She died in 2016 from cancer. The documentary will explore who Miss Cleo really was and how the company she worked for was eventually sued for fraud.
Ashanti is ready to tell all in a new docu-series. The singer says so much has been said about her and now it’s for her to tell her story.
Singer Gladys Knight is also ready to tell her life story. Her career started when she was a child. The hits started in 1966 when she was the group Gladys Knight and The Pips with her brother and cousin. Knight will be the Executive Producer of this project where she details her gambling addiction and the kidnapping of her son plus her four marriages. On Dec. 28, check out Knight being honored at the Kennedy Center Honors along with actor George Clooney, rock band U2, artist Tania Leon, and inspirational singer Amy Grant on CBS.
“The Love and Laughter Show” is happening Dec.10 at the Keswick Theatre with Marsha Ambrosius, Keke Wyatt and comedians Teddy Carpenter and Daphnique Springs.
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is coming to Netflix this month. The mystery thriller stars Daniel Craig, Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. The movie starts streaming Dec. 23 on Netflix.
Singer Alicia Keys has released her first holiday album called “Santa Baby.”
The TV series “The Game” with Wendy Raquel Robinson returns to Paramount Plus with new episodes Dec. 15.
The movie “Avatar: The Way of Water” is coming to theaters on Dec. 16.
Singer H.E.R. will be playing Belle in the ABC live version of “Beauty and The Beast.” It’s the 30th Anniversary of “Beauty and The Beast” and H.E.R., a five-time Grammy winner, is making first as the first Black Black/Filipino woman to play this role .H.E.R. is also playing the role of Squeak in “The Color Purple” movie musical coming out at the end of next year. “Beauty and The Beast Live” will air Dec. 15 on ABC.
