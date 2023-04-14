I am going to be honored along with Leslie Odom Jr. on April 20. We are part of the 2023 class of the Philadelphia Music Alliance and will be getting a bronze plaque along Broad Street. Also being honored are former Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell, The Bacon Brothers, the doo wop group The Tymes, radio legend John Debella and James DePreist. In addition, PMA will present a special award to Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff and the late Thom Bell.

Speaking of Odom, the Tony Award winner and Philly native has teamed up with his wife Nicolette for a new children’s book titled “I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know.” They are the parents of two young children ages 2 and 6.

If you would like more information please email me at pattyjackson@iheartmedia.com or check me out with my midday reports at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. during the day on 105.3 WDAS FM. Or join me on social media Twitter: @MsPattyJackson, Instagram @WDASPatty and Facebook Patty Jackson — WDAS FM. The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.

