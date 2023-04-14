I am going to be honored along with Leslie Odom Jr. on April 20. We are part of the 2023 class of the Philadelphia Music Alliance and will be getting a bronze plaque along Broad Street. Also being honored are former Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell, The Bacon Brothers, the doo wop group The Tymes, radio legend John Debella and James DePreist. In addition, PMA will present a special award to Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff and the late Thom Bell.
Speaking of Odom, the Tony Award winner and Philly native has teamed up with his wife Nicolette for a new children’s book titled “I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know.” They are the parents of two young children ages 2 and 6.
Singer SZA has rescheduled her postponed Philly show for Sept. 26 at the Wells Fargo Center.
Camden native Khris Davis is playing boxer George Foreman in the new movie “Big George Foreman.” The movie arrives in theaters April 28 and is directed by George Tillman Jr. who also directed “Soul Food” and “Barbershop.” A lot of people are familiar with Foreman because of the George Foreman Grills, but he also had a boxing career from 1967 to 1997. He ended up being the oldest heavyweight champion in history.
Basketball star Brittney Griner is ready to tell all in a new book about her life including the tumultuous events of 2022 that both reshaped her life and captured the world’s attention. The book will touch on Griner’s arrest in Moscow, her detention, trial and imprisonment in Russia. She will describe the personal turmoil of her 10-month ordeal. She will also discuss pay inequity and the low salaries of the WNBA players which forces many to play overseas to survive. The untitled book is due out next year.
Janet Jackson says she’s ready for a movie to be made about her life. It would start from her life as a child star, her TV years, teen stardom and breaking away from her dad and taking control of her life with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. Jackson is preparing another documentary about her life for Lifetime/A&E Network. “Family First” will take viewers behind the scenes of her new tour “Together Again.” Janet is celebrating her 50th anniversary in show business and her brother, Randy Jackson, is producing the documentary. Jackson is going back on tour with rapper/actor Ludacris. You can check them out May 20 at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
The latest Will Packer movie “Praise This” with Chloe Bailey is now streaming on Peacock.
Actor Damson Idris is proving there is life after the FX show “Snowfall” which recently ended a 7-year run. Idris is teaming up with Brad Pitt for an Apple TV movie about race car driving.
The HULU streaming service is preparing a new documentary about Freaknik. In the ‘80s and ‘90s Freaknik was one of the wildest parties to take place involving HBCUs. “Freaknik: The Wildest Story Never Told” is being produced by Jermaine Dupri and rapper Uncle Luke.
The new “Barbie” movie with Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Issa Rae is hitting theaters July 21.
Get ready for “Shrek 5.” Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy will be back voicing their characters Shrek, Fiona and Donkey in the upcoming movie.
The stars of “The Little Mermaid” have taken over Entertainment Weekly. The movie starring Halle Bailey as Ariel opens in theaters May 26. The movie also stars Melissa McCarthy playing Ursula.
Saturday, June 3, the Lifetime channel is presenting a new documentary on TLC. The two-hour documentary “TLC Forever” will look at the groundbreaking ladies of the girl group Chilli, T-Boz and the late Lisa Left Eye.
The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards are set to air on May 7. You can vote now on your favorite TV shows and movies at MTV.COM
If you would like more information please email me at pattyjackson@iheartmedia.com or check me out with my midday reports at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. during the day on 105.3 WDAS FM. Or join me on social media Twitter: @MsPattyJackson, Instagram @WDASPatty and Facebook Patty Jackson — WDAS FM. The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.