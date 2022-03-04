We remember Richard Pratt co-founder of Blue Magic. Blue Magic was known as Philly Soul royalty and one of the greatest vocal acts of the 70s with hits like “What’s Come Over Me,” “Sideshow” and “Three Ring Circus.”
A new documentary on the life of the “Godfather of Soul” James Brown. The four part docu-series “I Got Soul” is coming out next year to coincide with what would have been his 90th Birthday. The docu-series is being produced by Rock and Roll legend Mick Jagger and Questlove of The Roots and “The Tonight Show.”
Singer Patti LaBelle is working on a holiday movie for Lifetime. She is teaming up with actress Keshia Knight Pulliam. Whoopi Goldberg is producing the movie.
Basketball legend, Julius “Dr J” Erving is producing a basketball documentary on Rucker Park in New York. Rucker Park is where the legends cut their teeth on the court. Some notables include Walt Clyde Frazier, Wilt Chamberlain, Willis Reed, Earl “The Pearl” Monroe, Joe “The Destroyer” Hammon to name a few.
The Oscar nominated musical “West Side Story” is now streaming on Disney Plus.
Get ready for the return of the TV ONE Music series “Unsung.” The new season kicks off on Sunday and this season will feature Monie Love, Soul for Real, PM Dawn and Thelma Houston.
Kandi Burruss is launching her new Bravo show “Kandi and the Gang” on March 6th. The show will feature her husband Todd, her mom and aunts at their restaurant in Atlanta, The Old Lady Gang.
HBO will be unveiling the new drama series “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.” The show is based on the rise of the L.A. Lakers dynasty in the 80s. The series starts this weekend and will focus on the superstars of that era including Magic Johnson, Norm Nixon and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Tickets are on sale now for the 6th Annual Women of Excellence Luncheon which takes place April 9 at Live Casino and Hotel. WDAS is honoring some phenomenal women including Actress/Singer/Activist Sheryl Lee Ralph. The wife of Senator Vincent Hughes is currently one of stars of the hottest show on TV, “Abbott Elementary” which airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on ABC. She is getting The Legend Award. The Women of Excellence Trailblazing Award is going to Dr. Ala Stanford, who led the way with her COVID-19 Consortium to make sure people got tested and vaccinated. We are also honoring Bumi Fernandez West who heads up Odunde. Catherine Hicks, the President of the NAACP Philadelphia Chapter is also being honored, as well as, Tiffany Tavares, Senior Vice President and Business Solutions Leader for Wells Fargo Bank. Rounding out the honorees are finance whiz Anita T. Conner and NBC-10 News Anchor Tracy Davidson. The entertainment will be announced next week as well as couple of other surprises.
Essence Magazine is making history! The upcoming issue features Niecy Nash and her wife on the cover, becoming the first same-sex couple to grace the cover.
Congrats to Fox 29’s Bill Anderson and his new show “The Pulse.” The show airs Monday evenings at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.