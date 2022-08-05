Get ready for the ultimate documentary about the LA Lakers. The basketball dynasty had all the stars including Magic Johnson, Kareem Abul Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant and Lebron James plus coaches Pat Riley and Phil Jackson. Lakers owner Jerry Buss and his daughter Jeanine will also be featured in the documentary. “Legacy:The True Story of the LA Lakers starts streaming on Aug 15 on Hulu. The 10-episode docu-series is being directed by Antoine Fuqua, who also did “Training Day.”
On Showtime, they are airing a documentary about the greatest point guards in history from New York. Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury, Nate ‘Tiny’ Archibald and WNBA superstar Sue Bird are some of the people being highlighted.
We remember basketball legend Bill Russell. The 11-time NBA Champ was 88 years old. The former Celtic was also the first black Coach in the NBA. In 2011, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Honor. Known as one of the greatest players to ever play the game, Russell paved the way and set the example for every player who came into the league after him.
Have a good thought for actress Nichelle Nichols. Nichols passed away at the age of 89. She broke ground on TV as Lt. Uhura. She was part of the USS Enterprise on “Star Trek.” Nichols paved the way for Black actresses on TV to be seen in more diverse roles.
We lost actress Mary Alice. Alice, an Emmy and Tony award winner, was 85 years old and was known for her work in “Fences,” “Sparkle,” “A Different World” and “Sanford and Son” to name a few.
We’ll have fond memories of actor Tony Dow. He was best known for playing “Wally Cleaver” on the popular 50-60’s show “Leave It to Beaver.” Dow was also a producer and director. He was 77.
Will Smith apologizes again. Months after the slap heard around the world, Smith took to social media to express his shame and remorse over what he had done. He says he made a mistake and he apologized to Rock’s family and fellow Philly native Questlove, whose Oscar win for ‘Summer of Soul’ was overlooked by his actions. Will Rock accept Smiths apology? Sources say Rock is not ready to talk to Smith and he insists he is not a victim of this.
The Obamas are returning to the White House on Sept. 7 for the official unveiling of their portrait. This will be the first time former President Obama has been to the White House since April, when he attended a heath care summit and former First Lady Michelle Obama since 2017 when they left office.
Congrats to Philly native, Emmy nominee and the creator of Abott Elementary Quinta Brunson. She has been named the new face of Olay skin care. Brunson is promoting their night moisturizer.
Actress Chauntee Andrews will be starring in the Prime Video remake of “A League of Their Own.” The original movie directed by the late Penny Marshall came out in 1992 about a league of all women baseball players. The movie starred Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell and Oscar winner Tom Hanks who had the famous line “There’s no crying in Baseball.” Adams was best known for his role as rapper Roxanne Chante in the Netflix movie based on her life and the movie “A Journal for Jordan” with Michael B Jordan. The movie starts streaming Aug. 12.
The Jacksons, including Marlon, Tito and Jermaine are coming to Parx Casino in Bensalem on Sept. 10. This is the 50th anniversary of The Jacksons and benefits The Universal Family of Schools.
Send get well wishes to rapper and comedian Lil Duval. He is recovering after being injured when his ATV was ht by a car in the Bahamas.
Is Latin singing sensation Shakira headed to jail? She is accused of tax evasion in Spain and faces up to eight years in jail.
Beyonce‘s “Renaissance” is the number album in the country and is the first of three being released over the course of the year. The 16 tracks include dance, house and a bit of naughty. Beyonce says this album is a cultural celebration.
Patti Labelle was recently featured on the Revolt TV show “Drink Champs.” You can also catch it on YouTube. Labelle, 78, dishes the dirt on Luther Vandross and Aretha Franklin.
