The 74th Annual Emmy Awards are happening Sept. 12. They will air on NBC and Peacock TV. No host has been named yet. Some of the nominations include Philly native Quinta Brunson with her hit ABC show “Abbott Elementary.” Brunson got a nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy Show and “Abott Elementary” was nominated for Best Comedy Show. Singer Lizzo got a nomination for Best Competition Series. Her show “Watch Out for the Big Girls” on Prime Video. Zendaya continues to make history! Her show “Euphoria” on HBO has 16 nominations including Zendaya for Best Actress and for being the youngest producer of a show. She previously won Best Actress in 2020.
Other nominations included singer Adele for her one-night-only special, which earned five Emmy nominations, plus the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things,” Issa Rae‘s “Insecure” and Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez nominated for their hit Hulu show “Only Murders in the Building.”
Frankie Beverly and Maze plus the O’Jays are in concert at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino this Saturday.
Ne-yo and Jagged Edge will be at the Dell Music Center on July 21st
Singer Ledisi will be at the Mann on July 22. She will be doing a tribute to the great Nina Simone, backed by the Philadelphia Orchestra.
How do you top your Oscar nominated documentary “Summer of Soul?” If your Questlove from The Roots and “The Tonight Show,” you pick Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone as your next subject. Many say that Sly was before his time. He is 79 years old and he lives as a recluse in San Francisco. Sly and the Family Stone had a slew of hits in the late 60s and early 70s including “Hot Fun in the Summertime,” “Everyday People” and other classic songs. In the meantime, Questlove is also working on another project, a new documentary on the life of the Godfather of Soul, James Brown. The four part docu-series “I Got Soul” is coming out next year to coincide with Brown’s 90th Birthday. Questlove is producing the docu-series with rock and roll legend Mick Jagger.
The EGOT Jennifer Hudson is in Philly filming her latest movie ‘Breathe’ with rapper/actor Common. Hudson is one busy lady. Her new talk show “Jennifer” launches Sept. 12 on Fox affiliated stations.
Oscar winner Jamie Foxx is teaming up with rapper Snoop Dogg to track down vampires in the Netflix movie “Dayshift.” The movie starts streaming Aug. 12.
Congratulations to singer Jhené Aiko and her boyfriend rapper Big Sean. They are expecting their first child together. Her 77-year-old dad is also expecting another child with his spouse. He recently had a gender reveal and it’s going to be a boy.
Viola Davis has a new movie, “The Woman King,” coming out Sept. 16. The Oscar winner is not only starring in the movie but she is also producing it. In the movie, Davis plays the leader of an all-woman tribe of warriors in 18th and 19th century Africa.
Congrats to Rihanna! The new mommy has been named America’s Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Woman at the age of 34.
We remember singer and actor Adam Wade. Wade passed away at the age of 87 from Parkinson’s disease. He was known for his roles in “Shaft” and “Claudina.” He also played Winona’s boyfriend on “Good Times” opposite the late Janet DuBois. He was also the first African American to host a game show “Musical Chairs.”
We also remember actor Tony from “The Sopranos” he played Paulie Walnuts. He was 79 years old.
We remember actor James Caan. He was best known for the movies “The Godfather” as the Hot Headed Sonny Corleone, football player Brian Piccolo in the movie “Brian’s Song.” He also played the kidnapped author in the movie “Misery” along with Kathy Bates and the dad of the ultimate Santa’s helper in the movie “Elf” with Will Ferrell. Caan was 82 years old.
We also remember songwriter and producer Reggie Andrews. He wrote the early 80s hit song “Let it Whip” by the Dazz Band. Andrews worked with Patrice Rushen, Tyrese and Donald Byrd. While at Motown, he worked with heavyweights like Switch, Debarge, and Rick James on “Superfreak.”
We also remember Dr. Willie Morrow. He invented the Afro Pick and the Jheri Curl. Morrow was a barber, entrepreneur, author, and media mogul, who owned radio and newspapers in California.
Prayers and condolences go out to Oprah Winfrey. Winfrey’s dad Vernon died this past week at the age of 89.
The new comedy movie “Honk For Jesus” with Regina Hall and Sterling K Brown is coming to PEACOCK TV on Sept. 2.
It’s another honor for Beyonce! She has made history as the third artist to have 10 titles in the top 20. She is in good company with Sir Paul McCartney and the King of Pop Michael Jackson. She is topping the charts with her latest song “Break My Soul” and her latest “Renaissance Act 1” is coming out at the end of the month. The album will be made up of three parts. Three different albums will be rolled out over the course of a year. The first album is house music featuring “Break My Soul.” The second album is Afrobeat music and the third album will be R&B and Hip Hop.
Chris Rock is returning to the big screen this fall in the movie “Amsterdam.” The movie also stars John David Washington, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and Oscar winners Robert De Niro and Rami Malek. The movie, set in the 30s, is about three friends who uncover an outrageous murder plot. It comes out November 4.
The movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” took in over 143 million dollars at the box office and 302 million dollars worldwide which makes it the fifth largest opening for a Marvel movie.
