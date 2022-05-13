Mary J. Blige is scheduled to perform Sunday night at the Billboard Music Awards on May 15. She is also receiving the ICON award for her outstanding career. Puff Daddy is the host this year as well as the Executive Producer.
Jason Derulo and Gospel sensation Yolanda Adams are just two of the artists scheduled to be in Philadelphia for the 30th Anniversary of Wawa Welcome America. Get ready for 16 days of family fun, music, parades and fireworks.
The summer season at the Dell Music Center is gonna be hot this year. Gladys Knight,The Isley Brothers, The Whispers, Kem, Charlie Wilson, Stephanie Mills, After 7 and scheduled to perform this summer. More acts will be announced in the coming weeks. The box office opens Saturday, May 21. Tickets will also be available at ticketmaster.com on that same day.
Odunde is returning this year for the 47th year. All the activities are centered around 23rd and South.
Congrats to Queen Latifah. She was recently honored by Variety Magazine as one their Powerful Women. Her CBS show The Equalizer has been renewed for two more seasons and she has two movies coming out this year on Netflix “Hustle” with Adam Sandler and the thriller “End of the Road” with rapper/actor Common.
Taraji P. Henson will be back on tap hosting this years BET Awards. The celebration of Black excellence in music, film and TV and sports is happening June 26 on the BET Network.
Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose will be hosting this years Tony awards airing on CBS Sunday, June 12. DeBose is no stranger to Broadway. She has appeared in “Hamilton” and “The Donna Summer Musical.” She won an Academy award this year for her portrayal of “Anita” in the Steven Spielberg remake of “West Side Story.”
Singer Monica is coming to Philly. She’s doing a show July 30 at the Met.
Comedienne Monique is coming to the Keswick theater in Glenside for two shows on Friday, May 27.
Comedian Earthquake is headed to Philly for a Father’s Day show June 17 at the Academy of Music.
