We lost a lot of notable people this week. We remember Philly native and Tony Award winning playwright Charles Fuller. He's best known for his play "A Soldier's Play" which was made into the movie "A Soldier's Story." Fuller won many awards for his work and he has a mural in his honor at 1631 W. Girard Avenue. He recently won a Tony Award for the best stage revival in 2020 for "A Soldier's Play." Fuller was 83 he leaves behind a wife and son and host of great grandchildren and grandchildren.
Country music legend Loretta Lynn also passed away this week. Lynn was best known as the "Coal Miners Daughter" she was 90 years old.
Rapper Coolio died last week at the age of 59. Coolio had the 1995 hit "Gangsters Paradise." The song was sampled from Stevie Wonder's "Pastime Paradise."
We also lost Gospel legend Keith ‘Wonderboy" Johnson. He was a Gospel singer and songwriter best known for the songs "Be Right as well as "Let Go and Let God." The Gospel crooner was 50 years old.
Chris Rock is returning to the big screen this Fall in the movie "Amsterdam." The movie also stars John David Washington, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and Oscar Winners Robert De Niro and Rami Malik. The movie about three friends who uncover an outrageous murder plot is set in the 30s and is in theaters now.
Samuel L. Jackson will be back as super spy Nick Fury in the new Marvel Series “Secret Invasion” on Disney Plus. The show debuts next year. Jackson is currently starring on Broadway in the August Wilson play “The Piano Lessons.” The play is being directed by his wife Latonya Richardson Jackson and stars John David Washington and actress Danielle Brooks.
There’s a new Whitney Houston movie coming out Dec. 23. “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” stars Naomi Ackie as “Whitney.” The movie will focus on the great voice and talent of Houston. West Philly native Nafessa Williams is playing her longtime friend, Robin.
The Dionne Warwick story is coming to CNN. "Don’t Make Me Over" debuts Jan. 1. After the CNN debut, it will move to HBO MAX. The documentary will feature her life, legacy and music career in her own words. The documentary will feature Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Berry Gordy, Elton John and Burt Bacharach.
The 2023 Grammy Awards are set for Feb. 5 on CBS. This will be the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. The nominations will be announced in November.
The Kennedy Center Honors are happening in December. This year's honorees include "The Empress of Soul" Gladys Knight, actor George Clooney, The Rock group U2 and inspirational singer Amy Grant.
Eddie Murphy starts filming his latest Prime Video movie "Candy Cane Lane" early next year. It’s a comedy from the producers of his 80’s hit "Boomerang." Reginald Hudlin is directing.
Oscar Winner and Host of "The View" Whoopi Goldberg has produced a movie about Emmett Till. The 14-year-old boy who was murdered by a white mob after he was accused of whistling at a white woman. This happened in 1955 and the movie focuses on his mom, Mamie Till Mobley, who fought for justice after his murder. Mamie insisted on having an open casket so she could show the world what had happened to her son. That moment was a galvanizing moment that helped to create the civil rights movement. Goldberg also co-stars in the movie as his grandmother. "Till" opens in theaters nationwide Oct. 28.
