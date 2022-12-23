We remember dancer and DJ Stephan “Twitch” Boss. Twitch was known for his dancing and work on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show.” At one point, Twitch was the Executive Producer on the show. He was very popular on social media. He did a lot of work with his wife doing dance videos. Twitch died by suicide. He was 40 years old he left behind a wife and three children.
We also remember singer Alberta Barbee Neal. She was a member of the Motown group, the Velvelettes and they were known for the 1964 hit “Needle in a Haystack.” Neal was 82 years old.
It’s Lori Harvey on the latest cover of Essence Magazine. Steve Harvey’s daughter says she is living her life on her own terms. Earlier this year, her relationship ended with actor Michael B Jordan. She is now dating British actor Damson Idris who stars as Franklin Saint in “Snowfall.”
For the first time in her career, Supermodel Iman is on the cover of British Vogue at the age of 67.
2023 is going to be quite the year for singer/actress Mary J. Blige. She returns as “Monet” on the STARZ show “Power: Book 2” in March. Her children’s book “Mary Can” comes out in May and she is developing a talk show with BET called “The Wine Down.”
We know singer Adele for her amazing voice but now she is opening up about her business side. Adele is working on a line of perfume and lingerie.
The Lifetime Network is returning with more on R. Kelly. “Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapters” will air on Lifetime Jan. 2 and 3.
Singer Ledisi is playing Gladys Knight in the movie “Spinning Gold” The film tells the story of Neil Bogart, who founded Casablanca Records. In the 70s, Casablanca Records was the most successful independent label of its time with acts such as Donna Summer, Parliament-Funkadelic, the rock band Kiss, The Village People and Bill Withers.
Get ready for the Bob Marley story. Bob Marley died in 1981, at the age of 36, from cancer. Marley was a pioneer of Reggae, Ska and Rock Reggae. Actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, who played Malcolm X, in the movie “One Night in Miami” is playing the Reggae great. The movie is being directed by Renaldo Marcus Green, who directed the movie “King Richard.” Marley left behind a legacy of music including the classics “Could You Be Loved,” “One Love,” and “Jammin” to name a few. Marley was an artist and activist. The movie is being supported by the Marley Family and it’s due to come out Jan. 12th, 2024.
