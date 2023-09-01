We remember television icon and game show host Bob Barker who died over the weekend at the age of 99. Barker was the host of the popular game show “The Price is Right” for 35 years. He retired in 2007. Barker was also an animal advocate.
Coming up at the Dell Music Center this weekend:
Saturday, Patty Jackson‘s Party in the Park with The Whispers, The Chi Lites, Heatwave and Zapp
Sunday, Lady B‘s Basement Party with McLyte, Kool Moe Dee, Stetsasonic and The Force MDs
“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” returns for its third season this weekend on STARZ.
Get ready for Ashanti and Cedric The Entertainer starring in the wedding comedy “The Plus One,” in theaters Sept. 21 and digital Oct. 3.
Jamie Foxx will be playing God in the movie “Not just Another Church Movie.” The movie will also feature Vivica A. Fox, Tisha Campbell and Jasmine Guy.
Kountry Wayne is coming to Netflix with his first comedy special “Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer,” coming Sept. 19. Speaking of Netflix comedy specials, get ready for the bad girl of comedy, Luenell, coming Sept. 26.
Lauren Hill is coming to Philly at The Wells Fargo Center, Oct. 23.
“Good Burner 2” with Keenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will start streaming this fall on Paramount Plus.
The Marvin Gaye Estate will be releasing a 50th anniversary deluxe box set of the classic LP “Let’s Get It On.” The box set will also include 20 never before heard songs.
“Dune” and “The Color Purple” movie musical,, I hear, may be put off releasing until next year because they want to actors to promote the movies, but they can’t because of the strike.
Get ready for a fourth “Bad Boys” film with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence hitting theatres June 14, 2024.
Kevin Hart has unveiled the third season of his “Hart to Heart” talk show. Season three features SofÍa Vergara, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Will Smith, Will Ferrell and Issa Rae. Also, he is teaming up with BET to bring back “ComicView.” Mike Epps is going to be the host of the show.
Hart is also topping the New York Times’ bestseller list; he has a new book coming titled “It Will All Work Out: The Freedom of Letting Go.”
West Philly native Colman Domingo is starring in the new movie “Rustin” based on Bayard Rustin who was a very instrumental part of the 1963 March on Washington. He was a close advisor to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King but his role in the Civil Rights Movement was pushed aside because he was an openly gay man. Rustin fought for equality and human rights and now his story is finally being told. The movie also stars Chris Rock, Glynn Turman and Audra McDonald. The movie hits theaters on Nov. 3, and starts streaming on Netflix Nov. 17.
Jada Pinkett Smith is ready to tell all in a new “no holds barred” autobiography titled “Worthy,” set to release Oct. 17. The book will talk about the open marriage with husband Will Smith, the entanglement Jada had with her son’s friend, the Oscar slap. The couple has been married for 26 years and Jada says it’s time to back the narrative about her life. The book will also touch on her suicide attempt in the beginning of her career, a nervous breakdown, heavy drinking and her mom’s addiction to heroin. Jada, who is known for movies “The Matrix,” “Girls Trip,” “Set It Off” and The Nutty Professor,” is ready set the record straight.
Get ready for more of the Wayans family. The father and son team Damon Wayans Sr. and Damon Wayan Jr. are teaming up for a new comedy show on CBS.
If you would like more information please email me at pattyjackson@iheartmedia.com or check me out with my midday reports at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. during the day on 105.3 WDAS FM. Or join me on social media Twitter: @MsPattyJackson, Instagram @WDASPatty and Facebook Patty Jackson — WDAS FM. The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.