The Idris Elba movie "Concrete Cowboy" is now streaming on Netflix. The movie was filmed in Philly and stars Caleb McLaughlin ("Stranger Things", "The New Edition Story"). He plays Elba’s son who is sent to live with him after his mother deems him too much to handle. The film tells the story of the real life Urban Cowboys in North Philly. Emmy winner Jharell Jerome ("When They See Us") and Rapper/Actor Method Man also star.
The life story of Mahalia Jackson is coming to the Lifetime network on Saturday night. The movie is being produced by ABC’S Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts. Actress Danielle Brooks is playing Gospel great Mahalia Jackson. Brooks is best known for her role as "Taystee" from the Netflix Show Orange is the new Black.
Verzuz TV has announced a new music battle this Easter Sunday April 4th it’s Earth Wind and Fire and The Isley Brothers at 8pm. You can find it on Instagram at VERZUZTV.
Congratulations Nischelle Turner! The reporter and anchor is making history as the first Black woman to host "Entertainment Tonight". For the first time in its 40 year history, two African Americans are in the anchor chair at the same time as she joins Kevin Frazier. Turner also has a new reality show coming out this Summer on CBS called "Secret Celebrity Renovation" where celebrities renovate homes.
Actor Don Cheadle will serve as the narrator in the Lee Daniels/ABC reboot of "The Wonder Years".
We remember actor Craig muMs Grant. The 52 year old played "Poet" on the HBO series "Oz" and he was most recently in the show "Hightown". Grant died of natural causes.
Sherri Shepherd is returning to TV in the ABC comedy show "Black Don’t Crack”. Actress Essence Atkins ("Marlon Show"), Actress Tisha Campbell ("Martin", "My Wife and Kids") and Isaiah Mustafa, who became famous wearing just a towel in the Old Spice commercials, are rounding out the cast. Oscar winner Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon will be the shows Executive Producers along Sherri Shepherd.
Now speaking of Viola Davis, she is the part of the cast of the upcoming movie "Suicide Squad", which is expected to hit theaters on August 5. The movie will also feature Margo Robbie, Idris Elba and Jon Cena.
How do you top "Coming 2 America"? Well for comedian and actor Jermaine Fowler, you team up with Amazon for the spy comedy "The U.S.P.S."
A new season of the HBO comedy show "A Black Lady Sketch Show" kicks of April 23.
Robin Thede, the star of the show, and Issa Rae are the producers of the show. One big change in this season is Quinta Brunson will not be involved. Who is Quinta Brunson you ask? Brunson is a West Philly native. She’s also an actress, comedian, author and the Queen of Memes. Brunson has just signed on to an ABC Comedy show about Teachers who love to teach. The show doesn’t have a title as of yet but the cast is great. Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Moesha", "Ray Donavan") Tyler James Williams ("Everybody Hates Chris") will also star. Brunson is slated to release her debut book ‘She Memes Well" in June.
Another Philly Native making waves is actor Colman Domingo. He hails from West Philly's 52nd Street. Domingo is an actor, writer and director. He is best known for his role as Ali on "Euphoria", as Mr. Rivers in the movie "If Beale Street Could Talk" and Cutler in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom". He’s also going to be in the new Michael B. Jordan movie "Without Remorse" as Pastor West, plus he’s going to be in the upcoming horror movie "Candyman" and finally on Sunday April 11th he returns as Victor Strand in "Fear the Walking Dead" which airs on AMC.
Filming has wrapped on the latest Spiderman movie "No Way Home". The film scheduled for Christmas release was filmed in New York and Atlanta. Tom Holland returns as Spiderman with Zendaya by his side but I am hearing that former Spidermen Andrew Garfield and Toby McQuire will also be returning as well as former villains as Electro played by Jamie Foxx and Doctor Otto Octavius played by Alfred Molina.
Let’s talk actor Michael B. Jordan. His new movie ‘Without Remorse" is coming out on Amazon Prime on April 30th. In this Action/Thriller, Jordan plays a man seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife. As a Navy Seal, he uncovers a plot that threatens to engulf the United States and Russia in an all out war. "Without Remorse" also stars Lauren London, Jodie Turner Smith and Colman Domingo.
Congrats to NAACP Image Awards winner Issa Rae. She recently signed a 40 Million Dollar deal with HBO for the next five years. HBO gave Rae her first big break after her You Tube series "Adventures of an Awkward Black Girl" which helped to launch "Insecure".
The FX series "Snowfall" has been renewed for a fifth season. The 1980’s drug drama, created by the late director John Singleton, has thrived since his death. British actor Damson Idris leads the cast as Franklin Saint. "Snowfall" airs Wednesday nights at 10pm on FX.
April 21st marks the fifth anniversary of the death of Prince. On that date, fans of Prince will be allowed to tour his Minnesota estate.
Tyler Perry’s new show "All the Queens Men" debuts on BET Plus this summer. The show is about male exotic dancers and is based on actor Christian Keys’ book "Ladies Nights". The show stars Eva Marcille ("Americas Next Top Model" and "The Real Housewives of Atlanta") she plays Madam Deville. Christian Keys is playing a hitman. There will be ten one-hour episodes. Perry has also signed a deal for a Netflix murder mystery "Jazzman's Blues".
Raven Simone is returning to TV. This time on HGTV, in the show "What Not to Design". Simone will be surrounded by a team of experts as they fix home design disasters.
Halle Berry has a new film in the works for Netflix. She’ll be teaming up with Mark Wahlberg in the movie "Our Man from Jersey".
