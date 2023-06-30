We remember prominent historian and scholar Charles L. Blockson. He was a man who spent a lifetime collecting the most precious African American artifacts. The Charles Blockson collection is currently on the campus of Temple University.
Congratulations to actress Angela Bassett, she is finally getting an Oscar. This November, the Academy Awards Committee will be presenting Bassett and legendary film director Mel Brooks with honorary Oscars for their work throughout the years.
Also, congrats to Sheryl Lee Ralph, next year she is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The class of 2024 inductees includes the late actor Chadwick Boseman, Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, recent Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, Eugene Levy, Kerry Washington, Toni Braxton, Brandy, Dr. Dre, Gwen Stefani, the late Otis Redding and Carl Weathers.
Kevin Hart is returning to the area, Friday June 30, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
Harrison Ford is returning with “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the latest and final Indiana Jones film, coming to theaters June 30.
The Wawa Welcome America festival takes over the Ben Franklin Parkway on the Fourth of July with pop star Demi Lovato, rapper/actor Ludacris and Philly native Adam Blackstone.
Coming July 5 on Netflix is the documentary on the ‘80s pop-duo Wham! made up of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley.
The reunion tour is coming to Philly! Kirk Franklin, David and Tamela Mann, Israel Houghton, The Clark Sisters, Tye Tribbett, The Family, God’s Property and New Breed, Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Wells Fargo Center.
The 46th annual Kennedy Center Honors is happening Dec. 3, and this year’s honorees include Queen Latifah, Dionne Warwick, Barry Gibb, actor/comedian Billy Crystal and soprano singer Renée Fleming. The show will air on CBS and Paramount+. 2017 Kennedy Center honoree Gloria Estefan is hosting.
LL Cool J will be teaming up with Ice-T for a new A&E series called “Hip Hop Treasures.” The show debuts Aug. 12.
Actress Nia Long is ready tell all in a new book about her life. The book will cover her career in projects like “Love Jones,” “The Best Man,” “Boyz n the Hood” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” The 52-year-old will also talk about her love life and how her family was almost destroyed by the Ime Udoka scandal. Udoka was the head coach of the Boston Celtics when he was exposed for having an affair with an executives’ wife. He is now the head coach of the Houston Rockets.
Missy Elliott, who is getting inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, is the new cover girl for Essence magazine.
After four decades, Pat Sajak, 76, is stepping down as the host of “Wheel of Fortune.” Ryan Seacrest is set replace him.
Diddy says he and producer Jermaine Dupri are going to do a VERZUZ competiton on Sept. 8 at Madison Square Garden.
The ‘90s supergroup Jodeci is going on tour this summer with the Summer Block Party Tour along with SWV and Dru Hill. The tour is making a stop at The Mann Center on Aug. 6.
If you want your superhero to be a female, then get ready for “The Marvels.” The movie features Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau. The leading ladies are played by Brie Larson, Imani Vellani and Teyonah Parris. Samuel L. Jackson is also going to be featured as Nick Fury. The movie is in theaters Nov. 21.
