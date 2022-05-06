"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" opens in theaters May 6. The movie stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Strange and actress Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff. Actor Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor also star in the film
Look for singing superstar Patti LaBelle to join the cast of the CBS show "The Neighborhood." LaBelle is playing the mom to star Cedric The Entertainer.
We remember Country music great Naomi Judd. Judd, 76, sang with her daughter Wynona in the mother and daughter singing duo The Judds. They were recently inducted into the country music Hall of Fame. Naomi had battled mental illness for years and she wrote about it extensively in her 2019 book ‘River of Time.’ The cause of death was suicide.
We also remember Saxophonist Andrew Woolfolk, one of the original members of Earth Wind and Fire. He was 71 and had been ill for some time.
After the success of of "The Batman" with Robert Pattinson, sources say there will be a "The Batman 2."
Get ready for the life story of SWV. The movie based on the lives of Coco,Taj and Lee Lee is coming to Lifetime.
KeKe Palmer has been tapped to be a judge on the HBO MAX show "Legendary" about Ball Room Dancers. She replaces Megan Thee Stallion.
Tracey Morgan's show "The Last O.G." has been cancelled by the TBS Network.
Singer Chloe Bailey has been tapped to star in the new Will Packer comedy "Praise This" about a youth choir.
Actress Viola Davis is topping the Best Sellers list with her memoir "Finding Me."
Singer Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child is now an author. She just released her first Children's book "Always with You, Always with Me." Rowland is also teaming up with Omari Hardwick , Marsai Martin("black-ish") and soap opera star Rome Flynn for the comedy movie "Football Fantasy." Martin plays a teen who discovers her dad a famous football player is being controlled by a video game.
Lizzo is coming to Philly! She’s doing a show Sept. 29 at the Wells Fargo Center.
Singer Monica is coming to Philly. She’s doing a show July 30 at the Met Philadelphia.
Comedienne Monique is come the Keswick theater in Glenside for two shows on Friday, May 27.
Comedian Earthquake is headed to Philly for a Fathers Day show June 17 at the Academy of Music.
"The Great Soul Food Cook Off" is happening on the OWN Network.
Get ready for the Bob Marley story. Marley died in 1981 at the age of 36 from cancer. Marley was a pioneer of Reggae, ska and Rock Reggae. Actor Kingsley Ben Adir, who played Malcolm X in the movie "One Night in Miami," is playing the Reggae great. The movie is being directed by Renaldo Marcus Green, who directed the movie "King Richard." Marley left behind a legacy of music including the classics "Could You Be Loved," "One Love," and "Jammin" to name a few. Marley was an artist and activist. The movie is being supported by the Marley Family and it’s coming out January 2024.
