Kevin Hart is ready to top the New York Times’ bestseller list; he has a new book coming titled “It Will All Work Out: The Freedom of Letting Go.”
On Netflix is the documentary on the ‘80s pop-duo Wham!, made up of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley. George Michael died in 2016. The film is titled “Wham!” and is now available to stream.
The Dell Music Center is opening late this year because of construction. The entire staging area and the main stage is being replaced after nearly 100 years. The Dell is opening after Aug. 16 with a special performance by Philadanco. Check out who’s coming this summer:
Thursday, Aug. 17, CeCe Winans, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Tauren Wells
Sunday, Aug. 20, The Scream Tour with That Girl Lay Lay
Thursday, Aug. 24, The O’Jays featuring Dave Hollister and Carol Riddick
Thursday, Aug. 31, Jagged Edge, Next, Silk and Keke Wyatt
Saturday, Sept. 2, Patty Jackson Party in the ParkwWith The Whispers, The Chi-Lites, Heatwave and Zapp
Sunday, Sept. 3, Lady B’s Basement Party with MC Lyte, Kool Moe Dee, Stetsasonic and Force MD’s
Thursday, Sept. 9, Gregory Porter, Leela James and Jeff Bradshaw
The Dell Music Center’s box office opens Saturday from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. at 2400 Strawberry Mansion Dr.
Speaking of upcoming concerts, Ice Cube is coming to Atlantic City at Ocean Casino Resort on Friday.
Singer Erykah Badu is coming to The Mann Center on Sunday, July 9.
Alicia Keys is coming to Philly on Monday, July 10, at the Wells Fargo Center.
Beyoncé is coming to Philly, Wednesday, July 12, at the Lincoln Financial Field for her Renaissance Tour.
Tom Cruise is returning this summer with “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning” coming to theaters July 12.
The All Things Music Festival is happening Saturday, Aug. 19, on the Salem County Fairgrounds in Woodstown, New Jersey with War, the Average White Band, Breakwater, After 7, Urban Guerilla Orchestra, Lady Alma, and more.
In Atlantic City, new Jersey, the Atlantic City Jazz Festival is happening Saturday, Sept. 16, at Ocean Casino Resort with Will Downing, Jeanette Harris and Boney James.
Jada Pinkett Smith is ready to tell all in a new “no holds barred” autobiography titled “Worthy,” coming out this Fall. The book will talk about the open marriage with husband Will Smith, the entanglement Jada had with her son’s friend, the Oscar slap. The couple has been married for 26 years and Jada says it’s time to back the narrative about her life. The book will also touch on her suicide attempt in the beginning of her career, a nervous breakdown, heavy drinking and her mom’s addiction to heroin. Jada, who is known for movies “The Matrix,” “Girls Trip,” “Set It Off” and The Nutty Professor,” is ready set the record straight.
The long-awaited “Barbie” movie opens in theatees on July 21, starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae and Kingsley Ben-Adir.
We’ve got baby news! Congrats to singer John Legend and his wife, model Chrissy Tiegen. Five months after the birth of their baby girl, they have welcomed a son via surrogate. Also, congrats to supermodel Naomi Campbell, she has welcomed a second child, a son, via surrogacy. Campbell is also the mother of a baby girl via surrogacy born in 2021.
The Disney movie “Haunted Mansion” opens in theaters July 28. The movie features an all-star cast including Oscar-winner Jamie Leigh Curtis, Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield and Rosario Dawson.
Ryan Seacrest has been named the new host of “Wheel of Fortune,” replacing Pat Sajak who is retiring after next year. The big question now is if Vanna White is going to stay. She recently admitted to not having a raise in 18 years, and now she wants more money.
