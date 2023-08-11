Anthony Anderson arrives at the 12th annual Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation “Big Fighters, Big Cause” charity boxing night on May 24 at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. — Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Deon Cole arrives at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25 at the Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif.
— Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Richard Shotwell
Kelly Clarkson poses for a photo before the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 57 football game, Feb. 9, in Phoenix. — AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
Ross D. Franklin
Russell Wilson and Ciara arrive for the 9th Annual NFL Honors at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami on Feb. 1, 2020.
— Joy Asico/AP Images for NFL
FRE
Anthony Anderson arrives at the 12th annual Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation “Big Fighters, Big Cause” charity boxing night on May 24 at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. — Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Made in America 2023, founded by Jay-Z which usually comes to the Ben Franklin Parkway during Labor Day weekend, has been canceled. The lineup for the festival included SZA, Miguel, Tems, Cam’ron, Coco Jones and Lizzo, who has recently come under fire for allegations of sexual harassment from her former dancers.
LL Cool J will be teaming up with Ice-T for a new A&E series called “Hip Hop Treasures.” The show debuts Saturday.
Get ready for the “Kings of BBQ.” Cedric The Entertainer and Anthony Anderson are teaming with the A&E network to find the best barbeque in the country. “The Kings of BBQ” will feature BBQ chefs, pitmasters, and everyday BBQ experts, premiering Friday.
Tickets are on sale now for Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind and Fire at The Wells Fargo Center, on Aug. 15.
Thursday, Aug. 17, Cece Winans, Tasha CobbsLeonard and Tauren Wells are coming to the Dell Music Center. AJ Evans has been added to the lineup.
Congrats to singer Ciara, she and her husband Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos are expecting. This will be Ciara’s fourth child and Wilson’s third with his wife.
Comedian Deon Cole is coming to Philly at The Met Philadelphia.
The movie “Barbie” has already made over a billion dollars at the box office. This fall, the movie will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is now available on Video on DEMAND
Changes are coming to your favorite talk shows. Sherri Shepherd is bringing in new producers for the second season of her namesake show, and Jennifer Hudson is doing the same on her show in its second season. Kelly Clarkson is moving her show from Los Angeles to New York. And Tamron Hall is moving to afternoons on 6ABC. The “Tamron Hall Show” will now air at 2 p.m. starting Sept. 5, replacing “The Rachel Ray Show.”
As the actors and writers strike continues to go on, we are beginning to see the casualties. The Emmy Awards are being postponed until next year. Major movies due to come out this year “Dune,” and “The Color Purple” I hear may be put off until next year because they want to actors to promote their movies, but they can’t because of the strike.
The LA Lakers dynasty is the subject of the HBO series “Winning Time.” The second season is focusing of the rivalry between the Lakers and Boston Celtics with Larry Bird. The show focuses on the years of Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Norm Nixon.
Congratulations to actress Angela Bassett, she is finally getting an Oscar. This November, the Academy Awards Committee will be presenting Bassett and legendary film director Mel Brooks with honorary Oscars for their work throughout the years.
Diddy says he and producer Jermaine Dupri are going to do a VERZUZ competition on Sept. 8 at Madison Square Garden.
Denzel Washington returns to the big screen on Sept. 1 in “Equalizer 3.”
If you want your superhero to be a female, then get ready for “The Marvels.” The movie features Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau. The leading ladies are played by Brie Larson, Imani Vellani and Teyonah Parris. Samuel L. Jackson is also going to be featured as Nick Fury. The movie is in theaters Nov. 21.
In Atlantic City, New Jersey, the Atlantic City Jazz Festival is happening Saturday, Sept. 16, at Ocean Casino Resort with Will Downing, Jeanette Harris and Boney James.
If you would like more information please email me at pattyjackson@iheartmedia.com or check me out with my midday reports at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. during the day on 105.3 WDAS FM. Or join me on social media Twitter: @MsPattyJackson, Instagram @WDASPatty and Facebook Patty Jackson — WDAS FM. The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
At least 36 people have died in the Lahaina fire in Hawaii, Maui County wrote in a statement posted to the county website Wednesday evening. Wildfires have destroyed or damaged more than 200 structures and forced thousands to evacuate. (Aug. 10)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.