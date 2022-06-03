Get ready for the “Martin” show Reunion. The 30th year reunion will air June 16 as a 90 minute special on BET PLUS. Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne will be back. Actor Thomas Mikal Ford who played Tommy will be remembered in a tribute. Ford died in 2016.
Gospel sensation Yolanda Adams is coming to Philadelphia for Gospel on Independence. The show is Sunday, June 26 at 7 p.m. at Independence National Park at 5th and Market. It’s all part of the Wawa Welcome American festivities and also includes the Wawa Welcome America Mass Choir and The Four Tenors.
Actor Anthony Anderson is leaving the TV show “Law and Order.” The show was recently renewed for another season but Anderson opted out.
Pepsi will no longer be the sponsor of the Superbowl Halftime Show. To sponsor the show it costs between 25-50 million dollars. Pepsi says it’s going in another direction with the NFL. For the past few years, Pepsi has hosted some of the biggest music acts in the world including Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Beyonce, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Lopez, and Shakira to name a few.
Kevin Hart‘s latest movie “The Man” from Toronto is coming to Netflix on June 24. Hart stars along side actor Woody Harrelson in this action comedy. The movie is about a case of mistaken identity with Hart finding himself with the worlds deadliest assassin.
Hart is also producing a new documentary about the history and impact of Black comedians. “Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Evolution will air on the A&E Channel on June 29 and 30. The two part documentary will feature the greats Redd Foxx, Moms Mabley, Dick Gregory, Richard Pryor, Eddie Murphy and Whoopi Goldberg. Shows that made an impact like “In Living Color” and “Def Comedy Jam.” Chris Rock, Dave Chappell, the creators Key & Peele, Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Amber Ruffin, Katt Williams, DL Hughley, Stevie Harvey Martin Lawrence, Bernie Mac, Tracey Morgan, and Sherri Shephard will also be a part of the documentary.
We remember actor Ray Liotta. Liotta best known for the movies “Goodfellas,” “A Field of Dreams” and “Narc” died last week at the age of 67.
Spiritual and motivational mentor and director Devon Franklin is joining the cast of the Lifetime show “Married at First Sight.” The show is about people who meet for the first time and get married instantly based on scientific facts about themselves.
Jeffrey Osborne is coming to Rivers Casino Friday on June 3.
The popular Starz series “P-Valley” returns next weekend after a two year absence on June 3.
Tickets are on sale now for the Roots Picnic, the two-day event at the Mann takes place June 4-5. The lineup is incredible with Mary J. Blige performing with The Roots. Jazmine Sullivan, Musiq Soulchild, Kirk Franklin, country music sensation Mickey Guyton, Wiz Kid, Summer Walker and Keisha Cole to name a few. This is a standing concert which means no seats and it is happening rain or shine.
Check out the lineup for Essence of Entertainment concert series at The Dell Music Center:
Thursday, July 7- Gladys Knight, Kenny Lattimore, and Hip Hop violinist Damien Escobar
Thursday, July 24- Anthony Hamilton, Raheem DeVaughn, Levelle
Thursday, July 21- Ne-Yo
Sunday, July 24- The Whispers, The Legendary Bluenotes, The Dramatics featuring LJ Reynolds, and The Intruders
Thursday, July 28- The Isley Brothers and Kelly Price
Thursday, August 4- Kem and Tamia
Thursday, August 11- Charlie Wilson and Carol Riddick
Thursday, August 18- Dru Hill, Brownstone, Silk, Next
Sunday, August 21- Fantasia and Stokely
Thursday, Aug 25- Babyface and After 7
Sunday, August 28- Lady B‘s Basement Party featuring Big Daddy Kane, KRS-One, Slick Rick, Uncle Luke, DJ Kool, Kid ‘n Play and The Alumni
Saturday, September 3- Patty Jackson’s Party in the Park with Stephanie Mills, Freddie Jackson, Tony! Toni! Tone!
For more information visit ticketmaster.com or the Dell Box Office at 33rd and Ridge Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.