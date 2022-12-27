We remember music legend Thom Bell. The award-winning songwriter, producer and arranger died last week at the age of 79. Bell along with Gamble and Huff and Linda Creed helped to create the Philly Sound of the 70s. He was behind some of the most popular songs from The Delfonics, The Spinners, The Stylistics, The O’Jays, Johnny Mathis, Elton John, Dionne Warwick, Blue Magic and Phyllis Hyman to name a few. Bell was a musical genius. He may be gone but his music will never be forgotten.
We also remember football legend and Hall of Famer Franco Harris. He died last week at the age of 72. Harris was days away from getting his number retired from the Pittsburgh Steelers and the ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of one of the greatest plays in NFL history, the "Immaculate Reception." Harris was a native of Mount Holly, New Jersey and a Penn State alumni.
We also remember actress Sonya Eddy. She was best known for her work on the soap opera "General Hospital" where she played Nurse Epiphany Johnson. Eddy died from complications from a non-emergency surgery. She was 55-years-old.
Get ready for Chris Rock, he’s coming to Netflix in March with a brand-new comedy special called "Selective Outrage." He will be making history with this one for Netflix. Rock will be the first person and first comedian to go live on a streaming platform.
Idris Elba is also coming to Netflix. The Luther Series ‘The Fallen Sun,’ debuts in March.
Season 15 of "Rupaul's Drag Race" is returning to MTV in January. Sixteen queens are vying to be America's Next Drag Superstar. A cash prize of $200,000 is up for grabs. The new season of judges and panelists include Ts Madison, Ariana Grande, Janelle Monáe and country music singer Maren Morris.
Congratulations to Adam Sandler, the popular actor and comedian is getting honored in March with the Mark Twain Award for comedy. Past winners include Richard Pryor, George Carlin, Robin Williams, Whoopi Goldberg, Eddie Murphy, Jon Stewart, Dave Chappelle and David Letterman.
Look out for Lizzo this New Year's Eve as she presents ‘Lizzo: Live In Concert’ concert on HBO MAX. Also check out her documentary called ‘Love Lizzo’ currently streaming on the same platform.
The Dionne Warwick story is coming to CNN. 'Don’t Make Me Over' debuts on Jan. 1. And after the CNN debut, it will move to HBO MAX. The documentary will explore her life, legacy and music career in her own words. Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Berry Gordy, Elton John and Burt Bacharach are all set to appear in the film.
CNN Films and HBO MAX are also joining forces to tell the life story of Little Richard, referred to by some as "the Architect of Rock and Roll." The film 'Little Richard: I Am Everything' will show the highs and lows of his career. Richard died in 2020 at the age of 87.
Get ready for the documentary on songstress Roberta Flack. She is going to be the subject of the PBS 'American Masters' series in January 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.