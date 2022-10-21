Get Ready for DC Comics’ “Black Adam.” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is playing Black Adam, the hero we never knew we needed. Aldis Hodge plays Hawkman. “Black Adam” opens in theaters today.
Actress Zoe Saldana will be starring in the Netflix love story series “From Scratch.” The series is about a woman who finds true love in Italy. The series is currently streaming.
Get ready for “The Hair Tales” debuting Oct. 22 on Hulu and the OWN Network. The show is a docu-series that features Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae, Marsai Martin, State Rep. Ayanna Presley and Chloe Bailey. The conversation is about Black women and hair. Tracee Ellis Ross is the Executive Producer of the show.
We remember singer Joyce Sims. She was best known the 80s Dance Music hits “All in All,” “Lifetime Love” and “Come into My Life.” She was 63 years old.
We also remember legendary actress Angela Lansbury. She passed away last week at the age of 96. She was known for her work on the CBS Show “Murder She Wrote” but she was also known for her work on Broadway and on the big screen. Lansbury’s last on-screen appearance will be in the Netflix movie “Knives Out 2: Glass Onion” with Daniel Craig and Janelle Monae. The movie starts streaming on Dec. 23.
To commemorate the 40th anniversary of the movie “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” Mattel is coming out with a Tina Turner Barbie doll. The movie starred Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne.
Issa Rae is one of the stars gracing Elle Magazine’s Women in Hollywood Issue.
Trevor Noah is stepping away from his late-night show after 7 years. The 38-year-old South African comedian says he wants to explore new things. He is leaving the show in early December.
Oscar Winner Octavia Spencer will be teaming up with Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds in the Apple TV Plus Holiday movie “Spirited.” The movie arrives in theaters Nov. 11 and starts streaming on Apple TV Plus on Nov. 18.
Legendary actor James Earl Jones is retiring his voice from the “Star Wars” franchise as Darth Vadar. The 91-year-old acting icon is having his voice replaced by artificial intelligence.
“Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” opens in theaters Nov. 11. The movie is long, 2 hours and 45 minutes to be exact. The cast includes Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, newcomer Tenoch Huerta as the new villain Namor, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira. There will be a tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman and his character T’Challa. The soundtrack is hot, featuring Tems and new music from Rihanna. Tickets for “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” are on sale now. The film’s stars are on the cover of Elle Magazine.
Michael B Jordan is making his directorial debut in “Creed 3.” The movie opens in theaters next year on March 3. The Rocky saga continues without Sylvester Stallone. In “Creed 3,” Michael B Jordan faces off against Johnathan Majors who plays Anderson Dame. Majors is also featured on the cover of Men’s Health Magazine.
