We remember Tina Turner, also known as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. She died last week at the age of 83 after a long illness. Turner represented a woman of strength and vitality. Her music career spans decades, first with then-husband Ike Turner, and then her career rebirth in the '80s as a solo act. The concerts, accolades, her story of triumph and pain will never be forgotten, there will never be another Tina Turner.
We also remember jazz bassist Bill Lee, the father of filmmaker Spike Lee, who died last week at the age of 94. Lee often composed original music for many of Spike's films including "She’s Gotta Have It," "School Daze," "Do the Right Thing" and "Mo' Better Blues."
We also lost guitarist Sheldon Reynolds, he died last week at the age of 63. He spent many years playing in the bands of Earth, Wind, and Fire and the Commodores
Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya is lending his voice to “Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse.” Kaluuya is voicing the character Spider-punk. Issa Rae is also featured in the animated movie, she plays Spider-woman. The movie hits theaters June 2.
This past weekend saw "The Little Mermaid" making history as the first highest Memorial Day weekend opening of all time. The movie made over $163 million worldwide, and took in over $117 million at the U.S. box office. "Fast X" came in second place, taking in $107 million and $507 million worldwide.
Usher has been added to the lineup for The Roots Picnic. The Roots Picnic is returning to Philadelphia, June 2-4. The festivities kick off Friday at the Wells Fargo Center with The Roots and comedian Dave Chappelle. The Saturday and Sunday festivities are happening at The Mann Center. Get ready for headliners Lauryn Hill doing the entire album of “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” and Diddy performing with The Roots. Other artists like The Isley Brothers, Roy Ayers, Kindred the Family Soul, Eve, Busta Rhymes, Adam Blackstone, The State Property, and many more will be performing. For more info, visit www.therootspicnic.com.
Saturday, June 3, the Lifetime channel is presenting a new documentary on TLC. The two-hour documentary “TLC Forever” will look at the groundbreaking ladies of the girl group Chilli, T-Boz and the late Lisa Left Eye.
Donnie Simpson, the popular host of "Video Soul" in the '80s, is returning with the show this time on BET+. The show will feature interviews and videos.
Harrison Ford is returning with "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," the latest and final Indiana Jones film, coming to theaters June 30.
LL Cool J will be bringing his character Sam Hannah to "NCIS: Hawaii" and will be also going on his first music tour in years along with The Roots. The tour is scheduled to touch down at the Wells Fargo Center.
The North to Shore festival is coming to Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall on Saturday, June 10. The show features Jazmine Sullivan, Jhené Aiko and Queen Naija. Tickets are on sale now.
DJ Jazzy Jeff is heading up the 50th Anniversary Hip Hop MIXTAPE. Performers include Doug E. Fresh, Kurtis Blow, Nice & Smooth, Yo-Yo, to name a few, at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Saturday, June 17.
Maxwell is coming to town Saturday, June 17, at the Parx Casino in Bensalem.
Kevin Hart is returning to the area, Friday June 30, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
Get ready for Ice Cube, he’s coming to Atlantic City at Ocean Casino Resort, Friday, July 7.
If you would like more information please email me at pattyjackson@iheartmedia.com or check me out with my midday reports at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. during the day on 105.3 WDAS FM. Or join me on social media Twitter: @MsPattyJackson, Instagram @WDASPatty and Facebook Patty Jackson — WDAS FM. The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
