The MTV Video Music Awards are happening Aug. 28 on MTV. Rappers Kendrick Lamar and Jack Harlow lead the nominations. Nicki Minaj is getting the MTV Video Vanguard award. Previous winners include Missy Elliott, Beyonce, Rihanna and Pink. This year’s hosts include LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow.
Lady B‘s Basement Party is Aug. 28. The lineup includes Big Daddy Kane, KRS One, Slick Rick, Uncle Luke, DJ Kool, Kid N Play and The Alumni.
The Netflix movie “Me Time,” starring Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall starts streaming on Aug. 29.
“Spiderman: No Way Home” is returning to theaters Labor Day weekend with more fun scenes involving the Spider Guys including Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire.
The new comedy movie “Honk For Jesus” with Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown is coming to Peacock TV on Sept. 2.
Patty Jackson’s Party in the Park is Sept. 3 with Stephanie Mills, Freddie Jackson, Tony! Toni! Tone!
Singer Diana Ross is coming to Oceans Resort Casino in Atlantic City on Sept. 9.
The Jacksons including Marlon, Tito and Jermaine are coming to Parx Casino in Bensalem on Sept.10. This year is the 50th Anniversary of The Jacksons. Ticket sales will benefit The Universal Family of Schools.
Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant are coming to Caesars Atlantic City on Sept. 16.
The 74th Annual Emmy Awards are happening Sept. 12. They will air on NBC and Peacock TV. Keenan Thompson from “Saturday Night Live” will be this year’s host.
Sept. 19 marks the date for a new season of “Dancing with the Stars.” The show makes its move from ABC to Disney Plus. This will be the first live streamed reality show. This season Tyra Banks will be joined by previous “Dancing with the Stars” winner Alfonso Ribeiro. The “Fresh Prince” star won the Mirror Ball years ago and is known for the Carlton Dance. All the judges are returning including Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.
Get ready for the documentary on songstress Roberta Flack. She is going to be the subject of the PBS American Masters Series in next January.
Rapper/Producer Dr Dre reveals that he almost died last year when he had a brain aneurysm. Dre admitted when he saw himself surrounded by family, he thought it was over for him. Dre also revealed his next project will be the life story of Marvin Gaye. The soul singer was killed by his father in 1984 at the age of 44. Gaye recorded some of the greatest songs ever and he was dubbed the Prince of Motown.
Controversial Sportscaster Stephen A Smith is known for telling it like it is and now he is ready to tell all in a new book “Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes.” The book is coming out next year.
It’s sisters Chloe and Halle on the latest edition of Essence Magazine. The actresses and singers, who started out as protégés of Beyonce, are gearing up for a big year next year. Chloe is focusing on her singing career while Halle has two big acting projects coming out, the ABC live version of the “Little Mermaid” where she is making history playing Ariel and her appearance in “The Color Purple” movie musical which is coming out in 2023.
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is the follow up to the first mystery thriller. This time around Daniel Craig is back with Janelle Monae, Leslie Odum Jr, Edward Norton, Jada Pinkett Smith, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson and Madelyn Cline.
“Top Gun: Maverick” is now the 6th biggest Domestic Movie. Maverick stars Tom Cruise and is now available to rent and own. It now features 110 minutes of bonus material.
