Will Smith has resigned from the Academy saying he is ashamed of his actions regarding slapping comedian and actor Chris Rock. Smith felt Rock disrespected his wife Jada Pinkett Smith during his routine and went on stage and slapped him in the face and proceeded to cuss him out. The Academy has not yet punished him but they say action will happen after April 18. With Smith resigning from the Academy what does it mean? He will keep his Academy Award, he will still be invited to future events and he can still be nominated for films. Meanwhile a number of projects that he was involved in have been pushed to the back burner.
Eddie Murphy is in talks to do a biopic on The Godfather of Funk George Clinton. Clinton was the leader of the group Parliament-Funkadelic, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. The movie will start with Clinton's humble beginnings in North Carolina and go all the way up to the formation of Parliament-Funkadelic.
The feud is over! After not speaking for 13 years, Lee Daniels and Oscar winner Monique have patched things up. Daniels was the force behind the movie "Precious" where Monique won an Academy award. During that time the feuding started with Daniels, Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry. They were the producers of the movie and they had expectations of Monique with no monetary help. Monique is a wife and mother and she only got paid 50 Thousand Dollars. The ensuing feud against her and the Hollywood powerhouses resulted in a stalled career for Monique. Now Daniels is casting Monique in his latest project for Netflix ‘Demon House’. Monique will play a Social Worker who helps a family thru a series of exorcisms. The cast is amazing with Andra Day, Glenn Close, Caleb McLaughlin and Anjanue Ellis.
Wanda Sykes is coming to Atlantic City. She'll be at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Oct. 8th. Tickets are on sale now.
Chris Rock is coming to Philly Sept 23-25 at the Met Philly.
On May 7, look out for The Mothers Day Music Festival with Keith Sweat, After 7, Tank, Brownstone, Tamia and Destinee Marie at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
On Mothers Day Sunday, Russell Thompkins Jr. and The New Stylistics, Bloodstone,The Legendary Bluenotes, The Intruders and Angela Burton are in concert at Caesars in Atlantic City.
Tom Cruise returns to the big screen on May 27 with "Top Gun: Maverick." It’s been 35 years since the original "Top Gun." Former Insecure star Jay Ellis, who played Lawrence, also stars along with actress Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris.
