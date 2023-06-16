Harrison Ford poses for photographers at the photo call for the film ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, May 19. — Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Tyler Perry arrives at the world premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on Oct. 26, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Richard Shotwell
Alicia Keys arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story," April 26 at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss
Vianney Le Caer
Gabrielle Union attends the Tiffany & Co. Fifth Avenue flagship store grand re-opening event on April 27, in New York.
— Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Evan Agostini
Recording artist DJ Jazzy Jeff attends the 27th annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 15 in New York.
DJ Jazzy Jeff is heading up the 50th Anniversary Hip Hop MIXTAPE. Performers include Doug E. Fresh, Kurtis Blow, Nice & Smooth, Yo-Yo, to name a few, at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Saturday, June 17.
Maxwell is coming to town Saturday, June 17, at the Parx Casino in Bensalem.
The Daytime Emmy Awards are happening Friday, June 16, on Paramount and CBS. Jennifer Hudson, Sherri Shepherd and Tamron Hall are all up for Daytime Emmys.
Tyler Perry is in the process of buying the BET network, BET+ and VH1 from the Paramount group.
Samuel L. Jackson’s Marvel character Nick Fury is coming to life on Disney+ in “Secret Invasion.” Streaming starts June 21.
Gabrielle Union is coming to Netflix with the movie “The Perfect Find.” The movie, which starts streaming June 23, is about a woman who falls in love with a much younger man. The movie also stars Keith Powers, Janet Hurbert, LaLa Anthony and Gina Torres.
Also, Gabrielle Union is taking us along on her journey as she turns 50. The 2-part docuseries “My Journey to 50” debuts June 15, on BET.
Singer Keyshia Cole is bringing her life story to Lifetime on June 24. Cole will be playing herself and actress Debbi Morgan, who’s notable for play Angie in “All my Children,” will be playing her mother Frankie.
“Trippin’” with Anthony Anderson and his mother Mama Doris is coming to the E! network with a new reality show. The show debuts June 22.
Kevin Hart is returning to the area, Friday June 30, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
Harrison Ford is returning with “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the latest and final Indiana Jones film, coming to theaters June 30.
Coming soon is Beyoncé’s hair care line. Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles was in the hair care business for years before Beyoncé became a superstar.
LL Cool J will be bringing his character Sam Hannah to “NCIS: Hawaii” and will be also going on his first music tour in years along with The Roots. The tour is scheduled to touch down at the Wells Fargo Center.
Tom Cruise is returning this summer with “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning” coming to theaters July 12.
Get ready for Ice Cube, he’s coming to Atlantic City at Ocean Casino Resort, Friday, July 7.
Alicia Keys is coming to Philly Saturday, July 10, at the Wells Fargo Center.
Beyoncé is coming to Philly, Wednesday, July 12, at the Lincoln Financial Field for her Renaissance Tour.
Erykah Badu is coming to town Sunday, July 29, at The Mann Center.
Singer Anthony Hamilton is coming to The Met Philadelphia on July 29.
Tickets are on sale now for Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind and Fire at The Wells Fargo Center, on August 15.
Denzel Washington returns to the big screen on Sept. 1 in “Equalizer 3.”
Singer SZA has rescheduled her postponed Philly show for Sept. 26 at the Wells Fargo Center.
Get ready for more of the Wayans family. The father and son team Damon Wayans Sr. and Damon Wayan Jr. are teaming up for a new comedy show on CBS.
