Lee Daniels‘ latest movie about jazz singer Billie Holiday is streaming on Hulu. “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” stars singer Andra Day. Day is amazing — wait until you see her portrayal. The movie is focusing on the period of Holiday’s life when she was targeted by the FBI. She was set up by an informant who she fell in love with. Actor Trevante Rhodes is playing the FBI Informant. The movie also features actress and Philly native Divine Joy Randolph. Diana Ross‘ son Evan Ross and Miss Lawrence who is excellent in the movie.
***
Get ready for Eddie Murphy everywhere! The long-awaited and highly anticipated sequel to “Coming to America” starts streaming on Amazon March 5. Essence magazine is dedicating their March/April issues to Eddie and Crew. There’s Eddie and his daughter Bella on one cover. She’s in the movie and she says her famous father made her audition for her role. Murphy, Jermaine Fowler and Arsenio Hall are on another cover and Actress Kiki Laine who plays Eddie Murphys Princess daughter is on another cover. It’s been 30 years since the original Coming To America and is this sequel all of your favorite characters will be back. In “Coming 2 America” there are some new faces popping up Leslie Jones, Tracey Morgan, Comedian Lunell, Singer Teyana Taylor, Wesley Snipes, Rapper Rick Ross, Actor Rotini and Comedian Michael Blackson. During his interview with Essence Murphy revealed there was a lot pressure to make sure this sequel lived up the original. He says he enjoyed playing all of the old characters again with Arsenio Hall.
***
Sunday night it’s the 78th annual Golden Globes Awards show, airing on NBC with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting from Different Coasts. The Hollywood Foreign Press is behind this awards show which honors the best in TV and Film. Presenters include Tiffany Haddish, Keenan Thompson and actor Michael Douglass and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones. Will this be a big night for the late actor Chadwick Boseman or singer Andra Day?
***
We remember and producer Prince Markie Dee of the Fat boys. Markie Dee collapsed suddenly last week. A day before his 53rd birthday. Prince Markie Dee (Mark Anthony Morales) was a member of the 80’s rap group The Fat Boys. The Fat Boys started out as the Disco Three. Rapper Kurtis Blow produced their first album which featured the hit The Fat Boys are back. The Fat Boys were huge and not just in size. They had the movies Krush Groove and Disorderlies and even topped the charts teaming up with the legendary group The Beach Boys. When the hits stopped Prince Markie Dee switched gears and Started Producing. He co-wrote and produced Real Love by Mary J. Blige and worked with other artists including Mariah Carey, Destinys Child, Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande. Prince Markie Dee was also a radio DJ working in Miami and Sirius XM. Damon Wimbly is the only surviving member of The Fat Boys. Darren Robinson aka Buff Love died in 1995 at the age of 28. Prince Markie Dee died from heart complications.
***
We lost two Philly area musicians. Songwriter Bruce Hawes wrote many great songs for The Spinners including ‘Mighty Love,’ ‘Sadie,’ ‘Games People Play’ and ‘Just as Long as we have Love’ with Dionne Warwick and The Spinners. Hawes and his Songwriting partners play a big part in the Philly Sound. He was 67.
***
Musician Doug Grisby died last week. The bass guitarist toured with the Late Teena Marie for 20 years. He also worked with Stephanie Mills and Phyliss Hyman. Grisby was the rapper on the Phyliss Hyman 1991 hit Don’t Wanna Change the World.
***
When the Sex and the City reboot happens on HBO MAX later this year. Don’t look for actor Chris Noth who played the popular Mr. Big. He won’t be back and actress Kim Cattrall who played Samantha is not returning. Check out Chris Noth and Queen Latifah in her new CBS show ‘The Equalizer,’ Sunday nights at 8PM. Also check out Queen Latifah on the cover of the Latest issue of People Magazine.
***
Congrats to Cedric The Entertainer on his TV series ‘ The Neighborhood’ with Tichina Arnold being renewed for a third season on CBS.
***
It’s another gig for The View Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg. She’s joining actress Jasmine Guy (Whitley) A Different World) for a mew series on Amazon called Harlem. Harlem is about 4 black college friends at NYU. The show will show the ladies navigating thru life with Sex, relationships and Chasing their dreams. Whoopi is playing a college Professor and Jasmine Guy is playing the mother of one of the girls.
***
A rapper/actress/talk show host is returning to TV. Late last year she left the CBS talk show ‘The Talk’ saying she wanted to focus on her family but now Eve has signed on for the ABC Hip Hop Drama Queens. Queens is 4 women who ruled the music charts in the 90’s and now they are in their 40’ looking to revive their careers to see if they still got it. Eve plays the married mother of five kids, Back in the day she led the group as Professor Sex.
***
The President and The Boss. Former President Barack Obama is teaming up with Bruce Springsteen for a podcast called Renegades. Renagades will feature the men discussing, fatherhood, their lives, race relations and more. Check out their Podcast on Spotify.
***
Gladys Knight is performing at the 70th Annual All-Star game. She will be performing The National Anthem. The Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band and Florida A&M University Marching 100 will perform during the NBA All Star player introduction. The 2021 NBA All-Star Game is Sunday March 7th on TNT at 8pm.
***
The Godfather of Harlem is returning to the EPIX Channel Sunday April 18th. Oscar Winner Forest Whitaker stars as Harlem Gangster Bumpy Johnson.
***
Kerry Washington and Oscar Winner Charlize Theron are teaming up for the Netflix movie Fairytales. It’s about a fairytale school for good and evil.
***
Jamie Foxx is returning to TV in the Netflix Comedy ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me’ . The series streaming April 14th. The show is about Foxx’s real life relationship with his Daughter Corrinne. Corrine is not in the show but she is the shows Executive Producer. Kyla Drew is playing the role of his daughter and David Allen Grier is reteaming with Foxx, remember their days on ‘In Living Color.’ Grier is playing Jamie’s Dad.
***
So what’s next for Oscar Winner Regina King? She directed the Amazon movie ‘One Night in Miami’ and now she set to play Shirley Chisholm in a movie about her life. Chisolm was a politician, educator, and author. In 1968 she became the first Black women elected to congress representing New York. She served until 1983 and even ran for President of The United States. In addition to starring in the movie King will also serve as the Movies Producer.
***
We’ve got baby news. Congrats to Ne-Yo and his wife they are expecting their third child, this will be his fifth. And congrats to Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of The Kansas City Chiefs. He and his girlfriend Brittany Matthews recently welcomed a baby girl.
***
In a recent TV appearance with Oprah Winfrey on her Apple TV series ‘Conversations,’ Stevie Wonder shocked everyone when he announced he was leaving the United States to Live in Ghana. Wonder, who is 70, says he is tired of the race and political controversies in this country.
***
Idris Elba has confirmed all the rumors about his BBC TV Series ‘Luther.’ He says it will not return as a TV Show, but filming for a movie is happening soon.
***
